Australia head coach Andrew McDonald on Saturday showered praise on David Warner and said that he is probably the greatest all-format Aussie player. Speaking to cricket.com.au ahead of the third Test match against Pakistan, McDonald said that Warner's retirement from the Test format would be a great loss for the Aussie squad. The Aussie head coach added that it would be hard to find the left-handed batter's replacement. "In time, he will probably go down...but probably at the moment as it sits, he is probably our greatest ever all-three format player. He is going to drop out of one of those formats in terms of Test match cricket. He will be a loss. I know that people have been gunning for him for a period of time, but for us internally, we have seen the great value in what he brings to the table, hence why we have kept picking him. He repaid a bit of that faith in the first Test match. He's going to be hard to replace. Someone who strikes at 70 averaging 45, and most ever runs as an Australian opener," McDonald said.

Talking about Australia's performance in 2023, McDonald said they had a successful year.

"...It is been a long 12 months, we have had a successful 12 months. So we will be able to sit back at the end of that and celebrate as a team, the success that we have had, another series win here. We want to make it 3-0 as well and then be able to appreciate what Davey's brought to Australian cricket," he added.

After the third Test against Pakistan at his home ground, Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), from January 3-7, Warner will call time on a legendary Test career.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)