David Warner Expresses "Shock" At Sight Of Australia Bushfire, Posts Emotional Message On Instagram

Updated: 02 January 2020 13:26 IST

Bushfires have gone wild in parts of Australia with the authorities struggling to bring them under control.

David Warner Expresses "Shock" At Sight Of Australia Bushfire, Posts Emotional Message On Instagram
David Warner expressed respect for firefighters and volunteers that are fighting the disaster. © Instagram

David Warner posted an emotional message for Australians who are fighting the bushfires raging across country, after coming across a picture on Internet that shows a man sitting with a dog on a beach facing the devastating bushfires. The blazes are also raging on the outskirts of Sydney, where Australia will host New Zealand for the third and final Test of the series on Friday. David Warner called the cricketers from both the sides "privileged", before expressing his respect for firefighters, volunteers and families that are fighting the disaster.

"I just saw this pic and I'm still in shock. When we go out to play tomorrow, not just the Australian team, but New Zealand as well, we never forget how privileged we are to live where we do and to do what we do," David Warner said on Instagram.

"My heart, my family's heart, are with you. These fires are beyond words. To every Firefighter, volunteer to every family, we are with you. You are the real heroes. You do us proud," he added.

Cricket Australia's head of operations Peter Roach said there will be possible delays in the match if air quality plummets due to smoke.

"Like rain, the rules are in place to add time, to suspend play (for Tests). But what we're finding is it (smoke) comes in quick but also goes quick," Roach told cricket.com.au.

"It's unlikely, we believe, it'll be there for a full day. We might see some challenges across that day, but we'll play it like rain or adverse weather. Time can be added on." he added.

Before play on Friday both sides will take part in a minute's applause for fire and emergency services workers and wear black armbands as a mark of respect for those who have died.

Cricket Australia also announced a fundraising drive for the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund during one-day matches between Australia and New Zealand in Sydney in March.

(With AFP inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Australia Australia Cricket Team David Andrew Warner David Warner Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney Cricket Australia vs New Zealand, 3rd Test
Highlights
  • David Warner posted an emotional message for Australians
  • The country is fighting the devastating bushfires
  • David Warner expressed respect for firefighters and volunteers
