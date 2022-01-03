Former South African pacer Dale Steyn on Monday congratulated Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez for a "wonderful" international career. Hafeez, the former Pakistan skipper, has announced his retirement from international cricket 18 years after making his debut in Sharjah against Zimbabwe on April 3, 2003. Steyn said Hafeez inspired his country and played the game the right way. The former South African pacer also recalled his playing days with Hafeez.

"Many a great battle with this man, end of the day, we had the best time and memories we can enjoy forever! Congratulations on a wonderful international career! Inspired your nation and played the game the right way, well-done @MHafeez22," Dale Steyn tweeted.

"Congrats bro. You can be very proud of your international career !! See you on the circuit," Faf du Plessis tweeted:

Former Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz wished "professor" Hafeez a happy retirement.

"Congratulations on an amazing career and for all your services for Pakistan cricket, lots of great memories. Prayers and best wishes for the future. Happy retirement Professor," Riaz tweeted.

Hafeez represented Pakistan in 392 international matches, scoring 12,780 runs and taking 253 wickets, besides also captaining the side in 32 international matches.

Hafeez was a member of the Pakistan side that won the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 in England and Wales. Overall, Hafeez played in three 50-over World Cups (2007, 2011 and 2019), six 20-over World Cups (2007, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2021) and three ICC Champions Trophies (2006, 2013 and 2017).

In the ICC Player Rankings, Hafeez achieved the highest Test rankings of 22nd in batting, 29th in bowling and fifth in all-rounders.

In the ODI rankings, Hafeez's highest ranking was 13th in March 2014. He had also topped the bowling and all-rounder charts in August 2012 and January 2013, respectively.

Hafeez's rankings in T20I were equally impressive, peaking to ninth in batting in February 2007, third in bowling in August 2013 and number-one in all-rounders in March 2014.