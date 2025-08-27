As veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League, Chennai Super Kings-the franchise he started and finished his career with-paid a glorious tribute. CSK, who remain one of the most successful franchises in the T20 league, is the franchise Ashwin played the majority of his career with. It was in 2009 that Ashwin was first signed by the Super Kings, before enjoying spells with the Punjab Kings, the Delhi Capitals, the Rajasthan Royals, and the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants.

Ashwin returned to CSK in the IPL 2025 mega auction in a big-money deal of INR 9.75 crore. But, little did anyone know that his first season upon a return home would be his last in the T20 league.

On the occasion, CSK wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "Chepauk's own. The carrom-ball thiruppura-sundaran! From your first run-ups in Yellove on the dusty tracks of Anbuden to absolute spin domination in the world's grandest arenas, you've given us everything. You've pillared our legacy and made Fortress Chepauk roar like no other! You truly have the streets, Ashwin!"

Ashwin made the announcement through a social media post, hinting at his willingness to explore overseas T20 leagues after IPL retirement.

"They say every ending will have a new start, my time as an IPL cricketer comes to a close today, but my time as an explorer of the game around various leagues begins today," Ashwin posted on X.

"Would like to thank all the franchisees for all the wonderful memories and relationships over the years and most importantly the IPL and the BCCI for what they have given me until now. Look forward to enjoying and making the most of what's ahead of me," he added.

The announcement came amid speculations earlier this month that were rife over Ashwin's future at Chennai Super Kings after an underwhelming IPL 2025 season, where he played only nine matches-his second lowest in a season since he featured in just two games in his debut in 2009.

Amid talk of a possible trade involving Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson, the veteran off-spinner had admitted he had sought clarity from CSK on his role.

"Last year, I played only nine games; in all my years of playing in the IPL, that was the first year I played just nine games. I always used to play every game... so it was my first experience like that. I asked for clarity from my side, but I asked for it during the IPL season itself," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel in a podcast with Sanju.

The 38-year-old acknowledged the buzz around a possible trade with Samson but stressed that much of it was outside the players' control.

"If Samson's trade is to happen, CSK will have to keep 18 crores free, and then you have to see who you can release to make that space," he said.

"If tomorrow I'm not in the CSK team, it might benefit them-there's no doubt about that. But it can't all be about me. Right now, there is nothing in my hand. And all these rumors do not come from the player... there are a lot of layers to this."