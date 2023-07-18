Former Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Dwayne Bravo was at his best during his team Texas Super Kings' Major League Cricket match against Washington Freedom on July 17 (IST). The veteran West Indian cricketer scored 76 not out off only 39 balls after bowling an economical spell of 1 for 28. During batting, Bravo hit a total of six sixes, one of which went as far as 106 metres. Anrich Nortje bowled a short ball to Bravo, who slammed it with a full swing of the bat for a biggie.

Watch it here:

TO THE MOON!



Dwayne Bravo with the BIGGEST SIX of the tournament! (17.2) pic.twitter.com/xDyWKy25nL — Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) July 17, 2023

Bravo's all-round effort went in vain as his side fell six-run short of the total scored by Washington Freedom.

The Washington Freedom put up a clinical performance to take down Texas Super Kings by six runs at Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas.

The Washington Freedom put up a total of 163/5 in their 20 overs before restricting the Texas Super Kings to 157/7.

In their defence of 164 runs, Marco Jansen got Washington Freedom off to the perfect start with the ball when he bowled out Devon Conway in the very first over. Captain Faf du Plessis (14) followed his opening partner after falling to Saurabh Netravalkar in the fourth over as the Super Kings found themselves in deep trouble at 21/2.

Dane Piedt and Akeal Hosein made matters worse for the Texas Super Kings after sending David Miller (14), Milind Kumar (3) and Lahiru Milantha (15) back to the pavilion in quick succession. The Super Kings were reeling at 50/5 in 8.5 overs. Mitchell Santner struck two sixes off Piedt's bowling in the 12th over, but he was also sent packing by Moises Henriques in the 14th over for a knock of 22. TSK was 78/6 in 14 overs.

However, Dwayne Bravo took matters into his own hands and kept the Super Kings in the game with a flurry of boundaries and sixes. He smashed 56 off 33 balls to take the equation down to 27 runs from 6 balls. Bravo managed to hit 10 runs in the first three deliveries of the final over, but, Anrich Nortje closed out the game brilliantly for Washington Freedom.

