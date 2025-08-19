Chennai Super Kings regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad showed a completely different side of him to his fans. Playing for Maharashtra against Chhattisharh in the ongoing Buchi Babu tournament, Gaikwad turned into a bowler and provided his side with a crucial wicket. Gaikwad, who missed the majority of IPL 2025 due to an injury, looked in good form in the game. This match was also a special one as it was the first time the ignored India star Prithvi Shaw played for Maharashtra after leaving the Mumbai team.

Talking about the dismissal, Gaikwad came to bowl after Shashank Tiwari and Sourabh Majumdar stitched a good last wicket partnership. As Maharshtra struggled to break the stand, skipper Ankeet Bawne gave the ball to Gaikwad.

On the first delivery, the Chhattisgarh duo took a single, followed by a big maximum on the second ball. However, the CSK skipper trapped Majumdar with his brilliant spin as the batter ended up giving a catch to Gaikwad at the non-striker's end.

Ruturaj Gaikwad closed the day, bowling an over and taking a wicket off to wrap up today's Chhattisgarh's innings in the Day 1 of the Buchi Babu Multi-Day Tournament



Video Courtesy: TNCA#MCA #MCAcricket #Mahacricket #TeamMaha #cricketmaharashtra pic.twitter.com/jzdM29ULdo — Maharashtra Cricket Association (@MahaCricket) August 18, 2025

Apart from this, Buchi Bachu tournament also created a brilliant moment after Sarfaraz Khan hit a sensational century for Mumbai. The right-handed batter, who was snubbed for the five-match Test series against England, looked in brilliant form as he slammed a 92-ball ton against TNCA XI.

Sarfaraz came out to bat with Mumbai struggling at 98/3 and took the fight to the bowlers.

The batter found himself in the headlines recently for his stunning body transformation and will be looking to prove himself as an option for the Test series against West Indies just after Asia Cup 2025.

Sarfaraz Khan believes that all Mumbai cricketers should play the Kanga League competition. Sarfaraz turned up for the tournament that is held during Mumbai's monsson season and said that cricketers should not skip it due to the fear of failure.