The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is facing an unprecedented crisis as a player-led boycott threatens to bring domestic cricket to a standstill. In an eleventh-hour attempt to quell the unrest, the board issued a show-cause notice to director M Nazmul Islam on Thursday. This follows his "objectionable comments" in which he reportedly labelled the nation's former captain, Tamim Iqbal, an "Indian agent." In a desperate bid to de-escalate the situation, an emergency late-night meeting was held at a Dhaka hotel between BCB officials and leadership from the Cricketers' Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB).

Representing the board was director Iftekhar Rahman Mithu, while the players' interests were championed by CWAB president Mohammad Mithun, national Test captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, and Nurul Hasan Sohan.

"Not Easy To Sack Nazmul Islam"

The board's attempt to broker a peace deal by offering to strip M Nazmul Islam of his Finance Committee chairmanship was flatly rejected. The players remain resolute in their position: they will accept nothing short of his full resignation from the board of directors.

However, the standoff has reached a legal stalemate. According to BCB officials, the board's constitution makes it incredibly difficult to forcibly remove a director unless the individual chooses to resign voluntarily. This constitutional "red tape" suggests that if Nazmul refuses to step down, a swift resolution to the boycott is unlikely.

Bangladesh Premier League Matches 'Uncertain'

Despite the negotiations, the situation remains critical. With the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) schedule hanging in the balance, a Chattogram Royals official admitted to The Daily Star: "The situation is extremely complex. We are still not sure whether the match will take place."

It has also been reported that the Noakhali Express, another BPL franchise, players are also in their team hotel, holding a meeting as they wait for BCB communication. Even about an hour before the game, players from neither team had turned up at the venue. Only a handful of fans could be spotted.

As the scheduled start times for the BPL matches pass, CWAB leaders are expected to hold a press conference to formally present their list of demands, with the director's immediate resignation remaining at the top of the agenda.