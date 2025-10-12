Cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra has named his "Next Fab 4". Over the last decade, India's Virat Kohli, England's Joe Root, Australia's Steve Smith, and New Zealand's Kane Williamson are the players who form the 'Fab 4' - a quartet of cricketers dominating the sport for years. Chopra picked the ones who could form the category in the future. He named two Indian players: Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal. The former international opener picked England's Harry Brook and New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra to complete the list.

"The next Fab 4, I feel are almost here. Shubman Gill is a part of that Fab 4 and will remain in the future, across formats. Same is true for Yashasvi Jaiswal. He is mainly concentrating on one format now but he'll play all three formats and will be pretty good there as well. Then I am thinking of Harry Brook who will rule the roost in all three formats with his style of play. The 4th player will be Rachin Ravindra. He has both the technique and the temperament," Chopra said in a video on X.

Gill, a sensational top-order batter, is currently the ODI and Test captain of the Indian cricket team. Both positions were handed to him this year. He led India to a 2-2 draw in England in his first series as captain in the longest format. Gill is currently leading the side in a two-match series against the West Indies. The upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia, starting October 19, will be Gill's first assignment as skipper in the format.

Talking about Yashasvi Jaiswal, he is one of the rising stars in Indian cricket. He is a combination of aggression and maturity. Consistency in batting makes him a special player.

England's Brook is a swashbuckling batter, who enjoys an average of over 57 in Test cricket. His international stats in white-ball cricket are decent, but the player has the potential to do much better than that.

New Zealand's Rachin is another rising sensation in international cricket. He is a batting all-rounder, averaging over 42 in Tests and ODIs. Rachin, who bowls left-arm orthodox, has also picked 45 wickets in his nascent international career.