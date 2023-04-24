The Indian cricketing fraternity united with joy and respect on Monday to send their birthday wishes to legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who turned 50.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the governing body of the sport in India, took to Twitter to wish Tendulkar.

664 intl. matches 34,357 intl. runs, 201 intl. wickets, The only cricketer to score 100 intl. hundreds, The 2011 World Cup-winner. Here's wishing the legendary and ever-so-inspirational @sachin_rt a very happy 50th birthday #TeamIndia

Here's wishing the legendary and ever-so-inspirational @sachin_rt a very happy th birthday #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/iyP0CfjTva — BCCI (@BCCI) April 24, 2023

The International Cricket Council (ICC), the world's governing body in cricket, also extended their wishes to Sachin. They also changed their cover pic on Twitter to honour the legend.

Another half-century for Sachin Tendulkar



A legend of cricket through the years #50forSachin pic.twitter.com/e5mG2MQfTo — ICC (@ICC) April 24, 2023

"Another half-century for Sachin Tendulkar A legend of cricket through the years #50forSachin," tweeted ICC.

Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI), with whom Tendulkar is associated since 2008, first as a player and then as a mentor/icon, extended its wishes to the 'Master Blaster', which is one of the biggest reasons behind its popularity in India.

"And 50 up from the Master Blaster and it's an Iconic one Happy birthday, @sachin_rt #OneFamily #MumbaiMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians," tweeted MI.

World Cup 2011-winning Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh posted a video in which he talked about Sachin and what role he has played in his life.

"He came, he played & he conquered hearts for 4 generations! Good days or bad days, no runs or 100 runs, his head was always held high and feet firmly planted on the ground. He taught us that following the right process leads to long-term progress!. The legend of legends, he has always been there as a team mate, a friend, a mentor and an elder brother! To our very own GOAT, wishing you a very happy 50th Master and here's looking forward to the next 50!," said Yuvraj's post.

He came, he played & he conquered hearts for 4 generations! Good days or bad days, no runs or 100 runs, his head was always held high and feet firmly planted on the ground. He taught us that following the right process leads to long-term progress! pic.twitter.com/uHJe8sANw9 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 24, 2023

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag also wished his long-time teammate in a hilarious way. While Sachin and Sehwag have talked about how the latter did the exact opposite of the former's advice on the field, Sehwag gave these talks a twist of his own by doing a hand stand.

"Maidaan par jo aapne kaha , uska ulta hi kiya, toh aaj aapke iconic 50th birthday par toh aapko Shirshasana karke wish karna hi tha. Wish you a very happy birthday @sachin_rt Paaji , aap jiyo hazaaron saal , Saal ke din ho ek crore. #HappyBirthdaySachin," tweeted Sehwag.

Maidaan par jo aapne kaha , uska ulta hi kiya, toh aaj aapke iconic 50th birthday par toh aapko Shirshasana karke wish karna hi tha.



Wish you a very happy birthday @sachin_rt Paaji , aap jiyo hazaaron saal , Saal ke din ho ek crore. #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/awvckIAqc9 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 23, 2023

Star India batter Suryakumar Yadav also extended his wishes to Sachin, calling him a "constant source of inspiration".

"Happy Birthday @sachin_rt sir You are our constant source of inspiration and I feel very lucky to be able to learn and interact with you everyday in the MI camp," tweeted Yadav.

Happy Birthday @sachin_rt sir



You are our constant source of inspiration and I feel very lucky to be able to learn and interact with you everyday in the MI camp pic.twitter.com/q379xmghI9 — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) April 24, 2023

Suresh Raina, Tendulkar's teammate in the 2011 World Cup winning team also tweeted, "Happy 50th birthday @sachin_rtpaji! Your passion, skill, and dedication to the game have inspired us all. It's been an honor to play alongside you and learn from you. Wishing you health, happiness, and many more years of greatness! #Sachin50 #CricketLegend #happybirthdaysachintendulkar."

Indian pace legend Jhulan Goswami also wished Tendulkar on his birthday, sharing a picture of both of them.

"Happy Birthday @sachin_rt! You've always made the country proud, and inspired youngsters by making them believe in the possibility of dreams coming true! Keep shining #HappyBirthdaySachin #GodOfCricket," tweeted Jhulan.

Happy Birthday @sachin_rt!

You've always made the country proud, and inspired youngsters by making them believe in the possibility of dreams coming true!

Keep shining #HappyBirthdaySachin #GodOfCricket pic.twitter.com/Wy6ZrRL2bl — Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) April 24, 2023

Star Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya took to Twitter to wish Tendulkar on completing his life's half-century.

"Always an inspiration! Wishing you the best birthday Master Lots of hugs, love and happiness @sachin_rt," tweeted Tendulkar.

Always an inspiration! Wishing you the best birthday Master Lots of hugs, love and happiness @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/JeScw9RAtT — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) April 24, 2023

Indian opener Mayank Agarwal also shared a poem dedicated to Sachin on Twitter.

Fifty years ago, CRICKET LEGEND was born

Made us see the best of the knocks against Ambrose, Akhtar, Lee and Warne



McGrath's yorks, Akram's swings

You never feared; entertained everyone with your innings



Every household cheered your name

You brought joyful tears with your… pic.twitter.com/cuPeVSYgnh — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) April 23, 2023

Sachin is considered as the greatest batter to have played the game. With 34,357 runs in 664 international appearances at an average of 48.52, Sachin is the highest run-scorer in international cricket. He has scored 100 centuries and 164 half-centuries, most in international cricket. He is the only player to have a century of centuries.

With 18,426 runs in ODIs and 15,921 runs in Tests, Sachin has the highest runs in both formats as well. He is the first player to hit a ODI double hundred and to have played 200 Test matches.

He is part of the Indian Team which won the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011.

Sachin has played six IPL seasons, all for Mumbai Indians, where he has scored a total of 2334 runs in 78 matches at an average of 34.84. Sachin has 13 fifties and one hundred under his belt, hitting 29 sixes and 295 fours with a strike rate of 119.82. He won the 2013 edition of the IPL with the side.