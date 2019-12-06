 
Cricket South Africa Loses Leading Sponsor Over Controversies

Standard Bank will continue to sponsor South Africa until its agreement with CSA ends on April 30 next year.

The pressure on South African cricket's leading administrators increased on Friday. © AFP

The pressure on South African cricket's leading administrators increased on Friday when a major sponsor announced it would not renew its agreement with Cricket South Africa. A spokesman for Standard Bank, which sponsors the national team, made it clear the move was linked directly to recent controversies, which have led to calls for CSA president Chris Nenzani and chief executive Thabang Moroe to resign.

"In light of recent developments at CSA, which are a culmination of long-standing problems which have damaged Standard Bank's reputation, it has decided not to renew its partnership," said Thulani Sibeko, the bank's chief marketing and communications officer.

The bank will continue to sponsor the team until its agreement with CSA ends on April 30 next year, effectively the end of the current season.

Further problems for CSA emerged on Thursday night when the Central Gauteng Lions board, one of the major affiliates, demanded the immediate resignation of the entire board of CSA as well as Moroe.

Gauteng called for the establishment of an interim board and management team, as well as a forensic audit of CSA.

The provincial body claimed it had the support of seven other provinces, which would give them a majority on the 14-member Members' Council, made up of the presidents of affiliates, who in turn elect the board.

The board of CSA is scheduled to hold an emergency meeting on Saturday.

Topics mentioned in this article South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Cricket
Highlights
  • A major sponsor announced it would not renew its agreement with CSA
  • The board of CSA is scheduled to hold an emergency meeting on Saturday
  • Gauteng called for the establishment of an interim board and management
