Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Wednesday announced a revised schedule for the upcoming bilateral series against West Indies, consisting of a warm-up match and four ODIs. The tour is scheduled to take place between January 25 and February 6 and all matches will be hosted at the Imperial Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg in "a bio-secure environment". The statement also added that the venue was close to the hotel where both teams would be staying.

"Cricket South Africa (CSA) is pleased to confirm a revised schedule for the inbound tour featuring the Momentum Proteas and the West Indies, consisting of five matches, including a warm-up clash and four Women's One-Day Internationals (ODI), taking place between 25 January - 06 February," the press release said.

"To accommodate the concerns and request of Cricket West Indies (CWI), CSA has resolved to host all matches in a bio-secure environment (BSE) at the Imperial Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, a venue close to the hotel which has been secured for exclusive use due to the ongoing pandemic," it further added.

Both teams will be using the matches to prepare for the upcoming 2022 ICC Women's World Cup. The tournament will be hosted in New Zealand from March 4-April 3.

The first ODI match will be held on January 28, followed by the second match on January 31. The third match will be held on February 3 and the fourth game on February 6.