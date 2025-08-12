Cricket Australia's 2024-25 census has revealed that 103,232 South Asian Australians were registered for cricket participation in the 2024-25 season, achieving a strategic target of 100,000 registered participants set for 2027, two years ahead of schedule. For the sixth consecutive season, Singh was the most common surname among registered players, followed by Patel, Smith, Sharma and Williams, a reflection of the diverse community's growing presence in Australian cricket, as per a press release from Cricket Australia. Recent selections in the Australian pathway cricket further highlight this progress:

Jason Sangha and Niv Krishna touring the MRF Academy in Chennai for a 13-day tour with the Australia Men's development squad

Tanveer Sangha and Jason Sangha recently featured in the Australia A vs Sri Lanka A men's series in Darwin 2025.

Three indian origin - Aryan Sharma, John James and Yash Deshmukh have been named in the Australia Men's U19 squad for the upcoming series against India.

Three Indian-origin girls, Hasrat Gill, Samara Dulvin and Ribya Syan, were also named in Australia's U19 women's squad for the tri-series last year.

The target was part of Cricket Australia's Multicultural Action Plan, which aims to drive meaningful change across the sport by breaking down barriers, building trust, and fostering strong relationships. The plan has focused on building inclusive pathways, strengthening community engagement, and increasing visibility of multicultural talent across all levels of the game.

The growth has been particularly strong among young players. Participation among South Asian boys aged 5 to 12 rose by 7 per cent to 21,914, while girls in the same age group increased by 8 per cent to 5,346.

In the Woolworths Cricket Blast program, South Asian girls saw an 11 per cent rise to 4,909 participants, while boys grew by 5 per cent to 12,109, demonstrating strong family engagement and early enthusiasm for the sport.

South Asian Australians are also making significant strides in elite development programs. They now represent 17 per cent of juniors in Cricket Australia's talent pathways. Notably, in the under-12 age group participating in national talent development programs, 43 per cent of boys and 25 per cent of girls are of South Asian heritage, an extraordinary figure considering the community makes up just 6 per cent of the national population.

Female participation continues to rise nationally, with a 6 per cent increase overall and an 11 per cent rise in girls joining Cricket Blast. South Asian girls are playing a key role in this growth, supported by inclusive programming and the emergence of relatable role models.

Cricket Australia's total registered participation rose to 669,642 this season, with club cricket increasing to 348,221, while School cricket competitions remained stable at 95,818.

