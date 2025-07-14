Cricket Australia Announces Domestic Schedule For 2025-26 Season
The Sheffield Shield will play a crucial role in the preparation and selection of players for the Ashes series.
Cricket Australia have announced the schedule for Australia A elite domestic competitions, complementing an enormous summer of international and Big Bash League cricket, according to a release from Cricket Australia. The Sheffield Shield will play a crucial role in the preparation and selection of players for the Ashes series, with four rounds of matches played before the first Test in Perth on 21 November. At the same time, the Sheffield Shield, Women's National Cricket League, One Day Cup and T20 Spring Challenge will continue to provide a world-class breeding ground for the next generation of Australian talent.
Additional fixtures will be announced shortly, including the Prime Minister's XI and Governor-General's XI matches. Peter Roach, CA Head of Cricket Operations and Scheduling, said, "Leading into perhaps Australia's biggest ever summer of cricket, we are delighted to announce the schedule for our domestic competitions, where the depth and evenness of our teams remains very high."
"With so much domestic cricket being played before our home marquee men's and women's international fixtures, the opportunities for players to perform and put their name forward have never been greater. We are also sure to see many Australian team regulars turning out for their State teams as part of their preparation."
"Last year we saw an epic end to our domestic summer with South Australia claiming an historic Shield title and they will be looking to go-back-back in both of the men's competitions, while New South Wales and the Hobart Hurricanes will be looking to continue their success in WNCL and the T20 Spring Challenge respectively."
"We are confident that scheduling games at a mixture of major stadiums and smaller venues will provide the best possible experiences for players and fans. We look forward to the beginning of our domestic season on September 16 and thank the State and Territory Associations and the Australian Cricketers' Association for their ongoing support," he added.
Domestic Schedule 2025-26
Women's National Cricket League
Round 1
Sep 24: Western Australia vs. Queensland | WACA Ground D/N
Sep 26: Western Australia vs. Queensland | WACA Ground D/N
Sep 26: Victoria vs. New South Wales | CitiPower Centre
Sep 26: South Australia vs. Tasmania | Karen Rolton Oval
Sep 28: Victoria vs. New South Wales | CitiPower Centre
Sep 28: South Australia vs. Tasmania | Karen Rolton Oval
Round 2
Oct 8: Victoria vs. Tasmania | CitiPower Centre
Oct 10: New South Wales vs. Western Australia | Cricket Central
Oct 10: Victoria vs. Tasmania | CitiPower Centre
Oct 12: New South Wales v Western Australia | Cricket Central
Oct 12: Queensland vs. ACT | Allan Border Field
Oct 14: Queensland vs. ACT | Allan Border Field
Round 3
Jan 4: Tasmania v Queensland | Ninja Stadium
Jan 6: Tasmania vs. Queensland | Ninja Stadium
Jan 6: ACT vs. Victoria | EPC Solar Park
Jan 8: ACT vs. Victoria | EPC Solar Park
Jan 8: Western Australia vs. South Australia | WACA Ground D/N
Jan 10: Western Australia vs. South Australia | WACA Ground D/N
Round 4
Jan 20: Queensland vs. South Australia | Allan Border Field
Jan 20: ACT vs. New South Wales | EPC Solar Park
Jan 22: Queensland vs. South Australia | Allan Border Field
Jan 22: ACT vs New South Wales | EPC Solar Park
Jan 28: Tasmania vs. Western Australia | Ninja Stadium
Jan 30: Tasmania vs. Western Australia | Ninja Stadium
Round 5
Feb 3: New South Wales vs. Queensland | Cricket Central
Feb 3: South Australia vs. Victoria | Karen Rolton Oval
Feb 4: Tasmania vs. ACT | Ninja Stadium D/N
Feb 5: New South Wales vs. Queensland | Cricket Central
Feb 5: South Australia vs. Victoria | Karen Rolton Oval
Feb 6: Tasmania vs. ACT | Ninja Stadium D/N
Round 6
Feb 21: New South Wales vs. Tasmania | Cricket Central
Feb 21: Victoria vs. Western Australia | CitiPower Centre
Feb 22: ACT vs. South Australia | EPC Solar Park
Feb 23: New South Wales vs. Tasmania | Cricket Central
Feb 23: Victoria vs. Western Australia | CitiPower Centre
Feb 24: ACT vs. South Australia | EPC Solar Park
Round 7
Mar 12: Queensland vs. Victoria | Allan Border Field
Mar 12: South Australia vs. New South Wales | Adelaide Oval
Mar 13: Western Australia v ACT | WACA Ground D/N
Mar 14: Queensland vs. Victoria | Allan Border Field
Mar 14: South Australia vs. New South Wales | Adelaide Oval
Mar 15: Western Australia vs. ACT | WACA Ground D/N
Final
Mar 21: TBC vs. TBC | TBC
SHEFFIELD SHIELD
Round 1
Oct 4 - 7: Queensland vs. Tasmania | Allan Border Field
Oct 4 - 7: South Australia vs. Victoria | Adelaide Oval
Oct 4 - 7: Western Australia vs. New South Wales | WACA Ground
Round 2
Oct 15 - 18: Victoria vs. New South Wales | CitiPower Centre
Oct 15 - 18: Tasmania vs. Western Australia | Ninja Stadium
Oct 15 - 18: South Australia vs. Queensland | Adelaide Oval
Round 3
Oct 28 - 31: Queensland vs. New South Wales | Gabba
Oct 28 - 31: Victoria vs. Tasmania | CitiPower Centre
Oct 28 - 31: Western Australia vs. South Australia | WACA Ground
Round 4
Nov 10 - 13: New South Wales vs. Victoria | SCG
Nov 10 - 13: Tasmania vs. South Australia | Ninja Stadium
Nov 11 - 14: Western Australia vs. Queensland | WACA Ground
Round 5
Nov 22 - 25: Queensland vs. Victoria | Gabba D/N
Nov 22 - 25: New South Wales vs. Tasmania | Cricket Central
Nov 22 - 25: South Australia vs. Western Australia | Adelaide Oval D/N
Round 6
Dec 4 - 7: Victoria vs. Western Australia | MCG
Dec 5 - 8: New South Wales vs. Queensland | SCG
Dec 5 - 8: South Australia vs. Tasmania | Adelaide Oval
Round 7
Feb 5 - 8: New South Wales vs. South Australia | SCG
Feb 5 - 8: Victoria vs. Queensland | MCG
Feb 5 - 8: Western Australia vs. Tasmania | WACA Ground
Round 8
Feb 16 - 19: Queensland vs. South Australia | Gabba
Feb 16 - 19: Tasmania vs. New South Wales | Ninja Stadium D/N
Feb 16 - 19: Western Australia vs. Victoria | WACA Ground
Round 9
Mar 5 - 8: Queensland vs. Western Australia | TBC
Mar 5 - 8: Tasmania vs. Victoria | Ninja Stadium
Mar 5 - 8: South Australia vs. New South Wales | Karen Rolton Oval
Round 10
Mar 14 - 17: New South Wales vs. Western Australia | Cricket Central
Mar 14 - 17: Victoria vs. South Australia | CitiPower Centre
Mar 14 - 17: Tasmania vs. Queensland | Ninja Stadium
Final
Mar 26 - 30: TBC vs. TBC | TBC
T20 SPRING CHALLENGE
Oct 21: Sydney Sixers vs. Hobart Hurricanes | North Sydney Oval
Oct 21: Sydney Thunder vs. ACT Meteors | North Sydney Oval
Oct 21: Brisbane Heat vs. Melbourne Renegades | Cricket Central
Oct 21: Adelaide Strikers vs. Melbourne Stars | Cricket Central
Oct 22: Perth Scorchers vs. Sydney Sixers | Cricket Central
Oct 22: Hobart Hurricanes vs. Sydney Thunder | Cricket Central
Oct 23: Adelaide Strikers vs. ACT Meteors | Blacktown International Sports Park 2
Oct 23: Perth Scorchers vs. Brisbane Heat | Blacktown International Sports Park 2
Oct 24: Melbourne Stars vs. Hobart Hurricanes | Blacktown International Sports Park 2
Oct 24: Melbourne Renegades vs. Adelaide Strikers | Blacktown International Sports Park 2
Oct 25: Brisbane Heat vs. Melbourne Stars | North Sydney Oval
Oct 25: Sydney Sixers vs. Sydney Thunder | North Sydney Oval
Oct 26: Perth Scorchers vs. ACT Meteors | Drummoyne Oval
Oct 26: Sydney Thunder vs. Adelaide Strikers | Drummoyne Oval
Oct 26: Hobart Hurricanes vs. Brisbane Heat | North Sydney Oval
Oct 26: Sydney Sixers vs. Melbourne Renegades | North Sydney Oval
Oct 27: Perth Scorchers vs. Melbourne Stars | Blacktown International Sports Park 2
Oct 27: Melbourne Renegades vs. ACT Meteors | Blacktown International Sports Park 2
Semi-Finals
Oct 29: First (TBC) vs. Fourth (TBC) | Cricket Central
Oct 29: Second (TBC) vs. Third (TBC) | Cricket Central
Final
Oct 30: TBC vs. TBC | Cricket Central
ONE-DAY CUP
Sep 16: New South Wales vs. Tasmania | Cricket Central
Sep 17: Queensland vs. Victoria | Allan Border Field
Sep 19: Victoria vs. Tasmania | Allan Border Field D/N
Sep 20: New South Wales vs. South Australia | Cricket Central
Sep 21: Queensland vs. Western Australia | Allan Border Field D/N
Sep 24: South Australia vs. Western Australia | Karen Rolton Oval
Oct 9: Queensland vs. Tasmania | Allan Border Field
Oct 9: South Australia vs. Victoria | Adelaide Oval
Oct 9: Western Australia vs. New South Wales | WACA Ground D/N
Oct 20: Victoria vs. New South Wales | CitiPower Centre
Oct 20: Tasmania vs. Western Australia | Ninja Stadium
Oct 20: South Australia vs. Queensland | Karen Rolton Oval
Nov 3: New South Wales vs. Queensland | Cricket Central
Nov 15: Tasmania vs. South Australia | Ninja Stadium
Dec 2: Victoria vs. Western Australia | CitiPower Centre
Feb 10: New South Wales vs. South Australia | Cricket Central
Feb 10: Victoria vs. Queensland | CitiPower Centre
Feb 10: Western Australia vs. Tasmania | WACA Ground D/N
Feb 21: Queensland vs. South Australia | Gabba
Feb 21: Tasmania vs. New South Wales | Ninja Stadium D/N
Feb 21: Western Australia vs. Victoria | WACA Ground D/N
Final
Feb 28: TBC vs. TBC | TBC.
