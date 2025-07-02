India continued their successful run in the series, with a 24-run win in the second T20I as well, despite being in trouble early in the game following a massive 97-run win over England in the first T20I at Nottingham. Having lost three quick wickets, including that of the previous match centurion Smriti Mandhana, the visitors came back in the match courtesy of half-centuries by Jemimah Rodrigues and Player of the Match Amanjot Kaur. Speaking after hitting her first-ever T20I fifty, Amanjot credited Rodrigues for giving her crucial advice during their 93-run partnership that helped India finish their first innings on 181/4.

"The credit goes to Jemi (Rodrigues), the way she paced her innings. She told me to stay on the wicket. The wicket was quite damp and slow, compared to the one in Nottingham, and we planned to take it deep. We wanted to get going in the 16-18th overs and Richa (Ghosh) finished well too," Amanjot Kaur said as quoted from ICC.

Amanjot also picked the crucial wicket of the England skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt, which helped stifle the hosts' chase. The all-rounder added that she wants to contribute more to the country.

"It is the first of many (50s). I am being called an all-rounder. But I'd still say that I am the purest of the batters and purest of bowlers. My plan (against Brunt) was very simple. I wanted to keep it on the stump and bowl. We knew 170 was a par total on this wicket," She added.

Amanjot added that the new-look Indian team had come well-prepared for the T20I series.

"This is a new Indian team, wherever we go, home or away, we are ready to dominate. As games go deep, we need to plan where to hit every bowler while batting. They had specific plans for every batter. T20I is very fast-paced, and we don't get time to plan on the ground while the match is on. We are aware of that and we came well prepared," She added.

India will take on England in the next T20I on 4 July.

