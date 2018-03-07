 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

County Stint Will Help Virat Kohli Prepare For England Tour, Says Kapil Dev

Updated: 07 March 2018 16:28 IST

Kapil Dev, who lifted the World Cup as skipper in 1983, said Kohli is among the world's elite batsmen who must get runs everywhere.

County Stint Will Help Virat Kohli Prepare For England Tour, Says Kapil Dev
India captain Virat Kohli has had a prolific 2017 with the bat © AFP

India captain Virat Kohli would benefit from a stint in the county championship before this year's test series against England, former skipper Kapil Dev has said. The five-match contest between the two sides begins in August and India will be hoping to improve their performance on English soil having recorded just three test victories since 1986. Dev, who lifted the World Cup as skipper in 1983, said Kohli is among the world's elite batsmen who must get runs everywhere. "Practice makes a man perfect. One has to practise those conditions," Dev told British media. "The bar which we as cricketers set for these people is that you have to be good in all conditions.

"That's what we used to say about Allan Border or Vivian Richards or Sunil Gavaskar - they were players to play any part, anywhere, any kind of conditions, they used to perform.

"Virat Kohli, the question mark is in front of him, it's there. He has to get runs where it is considered to be the toughest conditions in the world."

During India's last test series in England four years ago, Kohli averaged a disappointing 13.40, way below his career batting average of 53.40 from 66 tests.

Dev, who led India to a test series victory in England in 1986, spent two seasons playing for Northamptonshire and believes a similar spell would help the 29-year-old Kohli to adapt to English pitches.

"What we're seeing, with his temperament, I think he's good enough. It all depends if he gets a good start. He has the ability," the former all-rounder added.

"If he can play a season or two in English county cricket there would be nothing wrong, because if you want to be the best player in the world you have to get runs everywhere."

Indian fast bowler Ishant Sharma (Sussex) and batsman Cheteshwar Pujara (Yorkshire) are currently signed to play on the county circuit before the tour begins.

© Thomson Reuters 2018
Topics : India Cricket Team Kapil Dev Virat Kohli Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Kapil Dev feels Kohli will benefit from County stint
  • India play England in July this year
  • Dev added that Kohli is among the world's elite batsme
Related Articles
Mohammed Shami Excluded From Contracts Because Of Wife
Mohammed Shami Excluded From Contracts Because Of Wife's Complaint Against Him: Cricket Board To NDTV
BCCI Player Contracts: Shikhar Dhawan Gets 1400 Per Cent Hike, Virat Kohli 350 Per Cent
BCCI Player Contracts: Shikhar Dhawan Gets 1400 Per Cent Hike, Virat Kohli 350 Per Cent
MS Dhoni Gets Lower Grade In New BCCI Player Contracts; Mohammed Shami Left Out
MS Dhoni Gets Lower Grade In New BCCI Player Contracts; Mohammed Shami Left Out
Nidahas Trophy: Rohit Sharma Says India Not Favourites To Win Tri-Series
Nidahas Trophy: Rohit Sharma Says India Not Favourites To Win Tri-Series
Virat Kohli Reminds Me Of Imran Khan, Says India Coach Ravi Shastri
Virat Kohli Reminds Me Of Imran Khan, Says India Coach Ravi Shastri
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 06 March 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.