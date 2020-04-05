Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
Coronavirus: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Participate In PM Narendra Modi's Initiative

Updated: 05 April 2020 22:52 IST

PM Modi had appealed to turn off lights for nine minutes at 9 PM on Sunday to show the nation's collective resolve to fight coronavirus.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma lit diyas to show solidarity in the fight against coronavirus. © Twitter@imVkohli

Virat Kohli, the Indian cricket team captain, and his Bollywood actress wife Anushka Sharma joined the country in showing solidarity in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic by lighting lamps and candles in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to demonstrate the nation's collective resolve. "A prayer in unity does make a difference. Pray for every being and stand together," Kohli said in his special message.

"I light a diya everyday for many years now. And as I light the diya I seek guidance, asking for the darkness in me to be dispelled. For many days since the turn of the recent events across the world, I have prayed to God to end the suffering of so many who are losing their lives without their families beside them, for the less fortunate and the needy whose lives have turned upside down completely, for all the healthcare professionals who are working tirelessly & bravely to protect the lives of other beings, for those who are uncertain about their jobs and future. So tonight, I prayed extra for everyone and I lit diyas with the whole of India and we all prayed for each other. Prayers never go in vain," the full text read.

Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mary Kom, Hima Das, Sakshi Malik, Saina Nehwal and many others took to social media to express their solidarity in the fight against the deadly disease. 

Tendulkar thanked the sanitation workers for their selfless service. 

"My family & I thank the selfless #SanitationWarriors cleaning our surroundings & hospitals, disinfecting affected areas & thus keeping the virus at bay. Let's also reignite our pledge to take care of our elders, the most vulnerable - by ensuring their physical & mental wellness," he tweeted. 

This was the second such appeal from the Prime Minister, who had earlier urged the nation to observe 'Janata Curfew' and express gratitude towards healthcare workers and other basic service providers by clapping for them. 

It had received an overwhelming response from the citizens, including the sportspersons.

