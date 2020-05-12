Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Coronavirus: Vernon Philander's Somerset Contract Cancelled After English County Season Delayed

Updated: 12 May 2020 14:45 IST

Somerset cancelled Vernon Philander's contract by mutual agreement due to the postponement of the English county season because of coronavirus.

Coronavirus: Vernon Philanders Somerset Contract Cancelled After English County Season Delayed
Vernon Philander was set to play for Somerset after signing a Kolpak deal with them. © AFP

Somerset have cancelled their deal with former South Africa seam bowler Vernon Philander by mutual agreement after the English county season was delayed because of the coronavirus. Philander played his last Test in January and was set to feature for Somerset after signing a Kolpak deal with the club, located in southwest England. Under such deals, cricketers are not classed as overseas players. However, cricket in England is currently postponed until at least July 1 because of the health crisis, with no guarantee that matches will be played at all this season.

Philander, who took 224 wickets in 64 Tests for South Africa, has, therefore, consented to the termination of his deal.

Somerset director of cricket Andy Hurry left the door open for the 34-year-old, who played for the county in 2012, to return to Taunton in the future.

"These are clearly very uncertain and challenging times for all counties with no cricket until at least 1 July and the likelihood of a condensed and truncated season," Hurry said on Monday.

"It was such an exciting prospect to visualise Vernon returning to the Cooper Associates County Ground, but given the current uncertainty the cancellation of his contract was a prudent and sensible decision."

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Vernon Darryl Philander Vernon Philander South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Ex-South African pacer Vernon Philander's Somerset contract cancelled
  • Somerset cancelled the deal after postponement of English county season
  • Philander played his last Test match in January
Related Articles
Vernon Philander Reveals Chaos In Cricket South Africa Prompted Retirement
Vernon Philander Reveals Chaos In Cricket South Africa Prompted Retirement
South Africa vs England: Vernon Philander Fined 15 Percent Match Fee In His Last Test For Jos Buttler Send-Off
South Africa vs England: Vernon Philander Fined 15 Percent Match Fee In His Last Test For Jos Buttler Send-Off
Jos Buttler "Apologises" For His On-Field Expletive-Laden Rant At Vernon Philander
Jos Buttler "Apologises" For His On-Field Expletive-Laden Rant At Vernon Philander
South Africa vs England: Jos Buttler Fined 15 Percent Match Fee For "Use Of Audible Obscenity" In 2nd Test
South Africa vs England: Jos Buttler Fined 15 Percent Match Fee For "Use Of Audible Obscenity" In 2nd Test
Jos Buttler Sparks Outrage After Expletive-Laden Rant At Vernon Philander
Jos Buttler Sparks Outrage After Expletive-Laden Rant At Vernon Philander
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 Australia Australia 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 115
3 India India 114
4 England England 105
5 Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 91
Last updated on: 01 May 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.