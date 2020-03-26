Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
We'll Talk About IPL When "Life Gets Back To Normal": Rohit Sharma To Yuzvendra Chahal

Updated: 26 March 2020 22:11 IST

Rohit Sharma feels the Indian Premier League (IPL) can wait for the time being as the country is going through tough times due to coronavirus pandemic.

Well Talk About IPL When "Life Gets Back To Normal": Rohit Sharma To Yuzvendra Chahal
Rohit Sharma and Yuzvendra Chahal interacted with each other in an Instagram chat. © Twitter

With the coronavirus pandemic wrecking havoc and the country observing a 21-day lockdown, senior India opener Rohit Sharma feels the Indian Premier League (IPL) can wait for the time being. In an Instagram chat with teammate Yuzvendra Chahal, India's limited overs vice-captain Rohit was quizzed by the leg-spinner about the fate of IPL this season.

The cash-rich league has been postponed till April 15 and by the looks of things, it can get pushed back further with India recording more than 700 cases till Thursday evening and 14 deaths.

"We should first think about the country. The situation needs to get better first then we can talk about the IPL. Let life get back to normal first," Rohit said after Chahal asked him about the IPL.

The ace Mumbai batsman said he hasn't seen his city like this, all roads wearing a deserted look, adding that as cricketers they don't get to spend so much time with the family due to hectic schedule throughout the year.

"I haven't seen Bombay like this before," Rohit told Chahal, standing in his balcony and showing the streets which barely had anyone.

"As cricketers, we don't get time with family. So much of tours and cricket is there. This is a time to spend with them and loads of it," said Rohit with daughter Samaira in his arms and wife Ritika Sajdeh in tow.

Rohit was rested for India's home series with South Africa which got postponed due to the coronavirus. The Mumbai Indians captain said he wanted to see Chahal in action after the New Zealand tour did not go well for Team India.

India won the T20I series 5-0 but lost the subsequent ODI series 3-0 and Test series 2-0. Rohit was injured during the T20Is and could not play a further part.

"I bowled decent but I am missing a winning spell for long," Chahal said.

"I am getting 2-3 wickets but I want a winning spell, and that is missing."

Chahal also laid down his daily routine these days, saying he sleeps at 5 AM in the morning and gets up at 2 PM.

"I play games. In the afternoons I spend time with family. I rest and it's just these things now."

