Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Coronavirus: David Warner Shaves Head To Show Support To Medical Staff, Asks Virat Kohli To Follow

Updated: 31 March 2020 12:07 IST

David Warner shared a time-lapse video on Instagram of him shaving his head as a gesture of support to medical staff working amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus: David Warner Shaves Head To Show Support To Medical Staff, Asks Virat Kohli To Follow
David Warner said the last time he shaved his head was when he made his Australia debut. © Instagram

Australia batsman David Warner on Tuesday decided to shave off his head to show support towards all those people who are working relentlessly on the frontline in the battle against coronavirus. After shaving off his head, Warner also challenged his Australian team-mate Steve Smith and India skipper Virat Kohli to do the same. Warner shared a time-lapse video on Instagram of him shaving his head, and captioned the post as: "Been nominated to shave my head in support of those working on the frontline #Covid-19 here is a time-lapse. I think my debut was the last time I recall I've done this. Like it or not".

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Australia's death toll stands at 19, as per the Sydney Morning Herald.

As of 8 am today, 4460 people across Australia have tested positive for COVID-19.

The World Health Organisation had termed coronavirus as a ''pandemic'' on March 11.

Earlier in the day, Australia Test skipper Tim Paine also confirmed that the side's tour of Bangladesh is unlikely due to the virus spread.

"You don't have to be Einstein to realise (the Bangladesh tour) is probably unlikely to go ahead, particularly in June. Whether it's cancelled or pushed back, we're not quite sure at the moment," cricket.com.au quoted Paine as saying.

Currently, Australia have 296 points in the WTC from 10 matches, while India lead the table with 360 points from nine matches.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article David Andrew Warner David Warner Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Steven Peter Devereux Smith Steven Smith Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
Watch: David Warner Finds A Unique Way To Improve His Catching Skills
Watch: David Warner Finds A Unique Way To Improve His Catching Skills
Herschelle Gibbs "Toe To Toe" With Virat Kohli, David Warner "Making TikTok Videos": Cricketers On ICC Quarantine Tweet
Herschelle Gibbs "Toe To Toe" With Virat Kohli, David Warner "Making TikTok Videos": Cricketers On ICC Quarantine Tweet
The Hundred: David Warner Pulls Out
The Hundred: David Warner Pulls Out
David Warner, Aaron Finch Question Australias Measures To Deal With Coronavirus
David Warner, Aaron Finch Question Australia's Measures To Deal With Coronavirus
"Not Again, It Cant Happen": David Warner Recalls Steve Smith Being Hit On Head During Ashes 2019
"Not Again, It Can't Happen": David Warner Recalls Steve Smith Being Hit On Head During Ashes 2019
Advertisement

Advertisement

WT20 Matches
India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 110
3 Australia Australia 108
4 England England 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 06 March 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.