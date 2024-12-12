The Indian Premier League teams have garnered a lot of fan base among the diaspora across the globe but none can beat the passion of Royal Challengers Bengaluru fans, who have been loyal despite trophy-less 17 years. "Ee Saala Cup naamde" ("This year, the Cup is Ours") chants reverberates through Chinnaswamy but watching a few RCB loyalists clad in famous red and blue jersey create a lively atmosphere at the Allan Border field in Brisbane during an India Women's team game against Southern Stars.

"We are always RCB fans. Both women and men teams. Extremely happy and proud that our women's team has won the WPL last year and we want the men's team to emulate that in 2025," Ramprasad, who has been living in Brisbane for the last 26 years, said.

He has watched almost every game that the Indian men's team played at the Gabba, where the third Test between India and Australia will be played from December 14. The entire RCB fans group with him carries the tricolor and RCB flag whenever they go to watch international matches here too.

"I am a life-member card holder of KSCA (Karnataka State Cricket Association) and have watched one IPL match in Bengaluru. I, like every RCB fan, want Virat to score a century at the Gabba. We played well at Perth but Adelaide was a disappointment. Hopefully the team will turn this around in Brisbane like last time," he said. It consultant Ajay Mohan Patan, who came to this part of the world in 2007 is confident that their favourite Virat Kohli will hold the much awaited IPL trophy soon.

"Everywhere we go we carry red and blue colours. We always play bold and win the heart. Yes we have not won the cup but I am sure we will win this time. Ee Saala cup namde. I would appeal to the fans to have patience. RCB is forever our team," he said.

"Although he hasn't won the IPL yet butwe have to look at the consistency. We can't always have the cup in our mind. We have to believe in a process. It is just a matter of time before we win the Cup," he said.

Advertisement

" Our loyalty as fans is unwavering. One player has played for so many years for one team. You must understand that there is no player like Virat. He is a player for the ages. The Cup will certainly come," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)