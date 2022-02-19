Australian cricketer James Faulkner on Saturday announced that he will take no further part in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), blaming the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and his franchise Quetta Gladiators for not "honouring" a contractual agreement. Taking to Twitter, Faulkner, who played six matches for the Gladiators this season, also apologised to the Pakistan cricket fans for withdrawing from the competition. "I apologise to the Pakistan cricket fans. But unfortunately, I've had to withdraw from the last two matches and leave the PSL due to the PCB not honouring my contractual agreements/payments," Faulkner wrote in a Twitter thread.

"I've been here the whole duration and they have continued to lie to me," he added.

In another tweet, Faulkner said that he wanted to get international cricket back in Pakistan, adding that the treatment he has received from the PCB and the PSL "has been a disgrace".

"It hurts to leave as I wanted to help get international cricket back in Pakistan as there is so much young talent and the fans are amazing. But the treatment I have received has been a disgrace from PCB and PSL. I'm sure you all understand my position," he added in another tweet.

In response to Faulkner's claims, the PCB said in a statement: "The PCB and Quetta Gladiators have regretfully taken note of Mr James Faulkner's false and misleading accusations and will shortly be releasing a detailed statement on the matter."

So far, Faulkner played six matches for the Gladiators in the ongoing PSL 7, taking 6 wickets.