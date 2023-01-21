Arshdeep Singh had a horror outing a fortnight back as the young pacer became the first bowler in the history of the T20Is to bowl five no balls in one game. Arshdeep registered the unwanted record during a T20I against Sri Lanka in Pune. As a result of him overstepping, India conceded 16 runs, and went on to lost the game by the exact margin. Notably, Arshdeep had returned to India's playing XI in that match, after having recovered from an injury. Now, former Australia pacer Brett Lee has shared his views on the 'no-ball' show, suggesting that Arshdeep "completely lost it".

"I saw India's Arshdeep Singh completely lose it in that T20 game against Sri Lanka a few days back. He bowled no ball after no ball after no ball. 5 no balls in that game. It would be a hard pill to swallow for him. He only bowled two overs conceding 37 runs. And he was returning to the side after being side-lined with an injury. He overstepped three times in a row in his second over. Sometimes a bowler can lose rhythm when they are coming back from an injury because they are trying too hard. They lose their shape and momentum. It's tough because you want to achieve that dream of picking wickets and keep the captain happy," Lee said in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel.

However, Lee is confident that Arshdeep has the ability to make a comeback, and advised the youngster to start from scratch.

"No ball is a bowler's worst enemy. Nothing costs a bowler more mental agony and embarrassment than a no ball because you not only have to bowl an extra delivery, you give the license to the batter to do anything he/she wants. It's a dagger through the bowler's heart. I believe Arshdeep has the goods to back it up. My advice to him would be go back to training, delete it, find out what you did wrong and learn from that mistake," he added.



Arshdeep did not find a place in India's squad for the ongoing ODI series against New Zealand, but could feature in the upcoming T20Is against the Kiwis.

