South Africa defeated Namibia by 11 runs in a high-scoring thriller in the Tri-Series match in Windhoek on Friday. The chief architect of South Africa's victory was young batter Lhuan-dre Pretorius, who smashed his maiden T20I century and played a crucial role in securing an important win for the Proteas in the tri-nation series, which also features Zimbabwe. Pretorius blasted 101 off just 53 balls, striking five fours and eight sixes, as South Africa posted a formidable total of 228/4 after being asked to bat first.

With his century, Pretorius etched his name in the record books. At 20 years and 161 days, he became the youngest batter to score a T20I hundred against a Full Member nation. In doing so, he surpassed Afghanistan's Hazratullah Zazai, who scored a T20I century against Ireland at the age of 20 years and 337 days in 2019.

Competition for Sooryavanshi?

Pretorius' record-breaking knock is likely to draw comparisons with Indian batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who is also chasing the milestone of becoming one of the youngest players to score an international century. Interestingly, both Sooryavanshi and Pretorius are also teammates at Rajasthan Royals in the IPL.

At just 15 years of age, Sooryavanshi has already shattered several records, becoming the youngest player to make an international debut and the youngest to register an international half-century.

The Bihar-born batter came agonisingly close to his maiden international hundred during a match against Zimbabwe, scoring a blistering 81 off 49 balls. However, time is firmly on his side, and the upcoming series against Afghanistan, along with the Asian Games, could provide the perfect platform for the youngster to achieve the landmark.

South Africa's win over Namibia

Pretorius and fellow opener Connor Esterhuizen (88) put on 156 for the first wicket in Windhoek en route to 228-4, the fifth highest South African T20I total.

Namibia responded boldly, led by Jan Frylink (72) and Louren Steenkamp (61), whose 119-run first-wicket partnership helped the hosts reach 217-3.

Pretorius had scored 101 off 53 deliveries, including eight sixes and five fours, when he reacted late to a Gerhard Erasmus yorker and had his stumps uprooted.

Zimbabwe benefited from the result as it left them above Namibia in the standings. They will face South Africa in the final on Sunday.

An experimental South African side, missing resting Temba Bavuma and injured Kagiso Radaba, secured six points from four matches. Zimbabwe collected four and Namibia two.

(With AFP inputs)

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