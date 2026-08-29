Pakistan suffered yet another batting collapse on Day 2 of the second Test against England at Lord's. Babar Azam and Co were bundled out for just 110 in their first innings, with pacer Ollie Robinson producing a sensational spell of 4/11 in 13 overs. England, who had posted 290 in their first innings, also lost three wickets before bad light brought an early end to the day's play. Following the day's action, Pakistan coach Sarfaraz Ahmed criticised his team's dismal batting performance and admitted that their current combination has struggled to deliver in English conditions.

Pakistan had already lost the opening Test of the three-match series by an innings and 103 runs. Sarfaraz stated that repeated batting failures have been the primary reason behind the team's defeats.

"The batting is a concern. In both Tests we haven't batted well. We try to create a combination that strengthens the batting. But unfortunately, that didn't work this innings either. The team keeps getting out in 30-odd overs," said Sarfaraz as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

"We're unable to spend time at the crease. They're challenging conditions for batters, but you're rewarded if you spend time at the crease. The first 30-40 balls are difficult for batters, but if you get out of them, you'll find it easier, like Azan did. The first hour for a batter requires good technique as a batting unit," he added.

However, the former Pakistan captain remained optimistic and expressed hope that Babar Azam and his men could still fight back and turn the match in their favour over the remaining three days.

"Strange things happen in cricket, so I'm still hopeful. There's still one innings left. If we can get them out in the next 70-80 runs and chase down a target around 300-350, there's a chance," he said.

Talking about the match, opener Azan Awais top-scored for the tourists with a determined 46, after he was dropped on eight in the slips by Harry Brook.

Saud Shakeel's 16 was the only other double-figure contribution by a Pakistan batsman.

(With AFP Inputs)

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