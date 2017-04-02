 
COA To Meet BCCI Office-Bearers On April 5 In Hyderabad

Updated: 02 April 2017 20:19 IST

The Committee of Administrators (COA) has summoned the current set of BCCI office-bearers for a meeting in Hyderabad on April 5.

Vinod Rai and Vikram Limaye will be meeting to ensure smooth conduct of the IPL © NDTV

The meeting will be held with senior vice-president CK Khanna, joint secretary Amitabh Chaudhary and treasurer Aniruddh Chaudhry, who are all expected to be in the cyber city, for the opening ceremony of the 10th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

It is learnt that both Vinod Rai and Vikram Limaye will be meeting the three office-bearers to ensure smooth conduct of the cash-rich league.

They might discuss the April 9 Special General Meeting, where the N Srinivasan coterie will be trying to push the Tamil Nadu strongman's name as BCCI representative at the ICC Meeting.

