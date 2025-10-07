Former India batter Aakash Chopra feels Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be part of India's 2027 ODI World Cup squad if they continue to perform at the highest level. Amid uncertainty over their ODI future, the duo was named in India's 15-man squad for the three-match ODI series, starting October 19. Recent reports have claimed that Rohit and Kohli's selection, after the upcoming tour of Australia, will be completely based on merit. Reacting to the rumours, Chopra noted that Indian team's selection has always been based on performance, instead of favouritism or quota.

"The preparations are on for the second Test, but the focus is more on the big news currently. The big news is that Rohit Sharma is not there as a captain, and Virat Kohli is there, but nobody knows what the road ahead will be. I read an article where it was written that their selection will be merit-based," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

"I am wondering when their selection was not merit-based. Meritocracy only works. There is no favoritism or quota system here. India are doing well because whoever is good plays here. If you are good, you will play for India, and if you do well consistently, you will remain in the team," he added.

Both Rohit and Kohli will be playing under a new captain, with the BCCI appointing Shubman Gill as India's ODI skipper.

Chopra acknowledged while Rohit and Kohli's recent form has been promising, it will be difficult to continue that form since they are now only active in one format.

"If you see their last 15 ODIs, you would say their numbers are good. They have scored runs and the strike rate has been decent. It's said form is temporary, class is permanent. However, since you do not play any other format, knowing that form and seeing that class repeatedly won't be that frequent. That's the truth," said Chopra.

The cricketer-turned-commentator explained why single-format players struggle to enjoy a long international career.

"It's always the case that all-format players have a slightly longer career span. They are always in your thoughts. However, it's very difficult for single-format players, whether you are playing only Tests, ODIs, or T20Is. Not playing any cricket is a problem. The gaps are becoming very long. That is not a good thing," he concluded.