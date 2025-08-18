Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan shared some interesting anecdotes from his duels with former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi on the field during their active days as cricketers. Irfan, in an explosive interview, shared how Afridi tried to undermine him time and again, while also passing some deplorable comments. As Irfan's revelations of Afridi's behaviour triggered a social media storm, even Afridi's former Pakistan teammate, Danish Kaneria, agreed with the ex-India cricketer. Kaneria echoed Irfan's sentiments, saying Afridi is the sort of character who lacks 'class and decency'.

"Irfan bhai, you're absolutely right. He always resorts to personal attacks, be it on someone's family or their religion. Class and decency clearly aren't his strengths," Kaneria wrote on X (formerly Twitter), while sharing a clip of Pathan's recent interview.

During a chat on Lallantop, Pathan revealed how he shut down Afridi after being annoyed with his behaviour during a 2006 tour.

"During the 2006 tour, we were flying from Karachi to Lahore. Both teams were travelling together. Afridi came and put his hand on my head and messed up my hair. He asked me, 'How are you kid?'" Pathan said on Lallantop.

"I thought since when did you become my father. He behaved like a child. I was neither talking to him nor saying anything. After this Afridi said some bad things to me. His seat was near mine.

Pathan then said something at Afridi's direction that completely shut him up.

"Pakistan allrounder Abdul Razzaq was sitting with me then. I asked him what kind of meat is available here. He told me meat of different animals are available. After this I asked whether dog meat is available. Razzaq was surprised to hear me and said, 'Hey Irfan why are you saying this?" Pathan said.

"He (Afridi) has eaten dog meat, he has been barking for so long. After this Afridi could not say anything. If he said anything I would have said look he is barking more. After this he remained quiet for the entire flight. He understood from this incident that he would not be able to fight me verbally. That is why he never said anything to me again."