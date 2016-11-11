 
Cheteshwar Pujara's Hundred Was Top Class: Sunil Gavaskar

Updated: 11 November 2016 21:12 IST

Cheteshwar Pujara scored his ninth Test century, that too at his home ground in Rajkot in front of his family and friends.

Cheteshwar Pujara scored his ninth century in front of his home crowd on Friday. © BCCI

Cheteshwar Pujara sparkled on Friday when he scored his ninth century in Tests in challenging conditions. But what made the century more special was the fact that it came on his home ground.

The local boy was playing in front of his friends and family and made it a special occasion for them when he hit his second century of the year and third against England.

The knock also earned high praise from former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, who said that it was the one of the best innings from the 28-year-old.

"Cheteshwar Pujara put on a special show. It was one of his best hundreds, full of strokes and certainty. It was a top class innings. He put on a special show for everyone, including his family and friends," Gavaskar told NDTV after the third day's play between India and England in Rajkot.

It wasn't that easy for Pujara either as the right-hander was hit on the helmet thrice during his 206-ball innings.



"If he wouldn't have taken his eyes off the ball, it wouldn't have hit him on the helment. Three deliveries hit him on the helmet. Those were Chris Woakes' bouncers. It was because he took his eyes off the ball that the balls hit him," added Gavaskar.

Pujara struck a crucial 209-run third-wicket stand with opener Murali Vijay which helped the hosts fight back in a strong way against England's heavy duty first innings total of 537.

However, Gavaskar feels with India batting at 319/4 at stumps on Day 3, the hosts are out of trouble of losing the Test.

"India are out of the woods. Virat Kohli is batting right now. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane are still to come in so a fair bit of batting is yet to come. If they bat till tea on Day 4, England will have to bat really fast in the second innings," the former India opener said.

 

 

 

 

