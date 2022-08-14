India batter Cheteshwar Pujara is enjoying a sensational outing in England at the moment. The player had scored a century on August 12 while playing for his team Sussex. Pujara had scored 107 runs off just 79 balls with the help of 7 fours and 2 sixes. His knock also included 22 runs coming off one over. On Sunday, the right-handed scored another century to continue his memorable run at the ongoing Royal London One-Day Cup. He scored 174 runs off 131 balls.

Pujara, who is also leading the side in the absence of regular skipper Tom Haines, came out to bat when his team's score was 9 for 2 in 3.2 overs against Surrey. The right-handed batter dug in his heels and added 205 runs for the third wicket with Tom Clark to bail his team out of hot water.

While Clark fell on 104, Pujara continued to hold one end tight. He later raced to his century in 103 balls. Soon after his century, the Indian player changed gears and started striking the ball at a better strike rate.

What followed was absolute carnage from Pujara as he scored 74 runs off the next 28 balls. His innings came to an end in the 48th over but by that time, he had scored 174 off 131 balls. His knock was laced with 20 fours and 5 sixes.

Pujara's knock helped Sussex post a total of 378/6 in the stipulated 50 overs. Meanwhile, for Surrey, Conor McKerr picked two wickets while Tom Lawes, Matt Dunn, Amar Virdi and Yousef Majid claimed a wicket each.