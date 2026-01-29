Yuvraj Singh is a legendary India all-rounder. He has won two World Cups with the national cricket team. He played a key role in India's World Cup-winning campaigns in 2007 and 2011. While Yuvraj's world record of six sixes in one over and his 12-ball fifty against England lit up T20 World Cup 2007, his all-round show took centre stage during the Cricket World Cup 2011. Yuvraj scored 362 runs and picked 15 wickets, and was adjudged the Player of the Tournament.

Even the best in the business have to deal with tough times, and so was the case with this great India all-rounder. Around a year after the Cricket World Cup, a seasoned campaigner Yuvraj stayed in and out of the national team till he last played for India in 2017, and called time on his career two years later. During this phase, Yuvraj also battled cancer that took a big toll on his game.

The former India all-rounder also revealed that he even lost motivation to play for the national team at one point. Yuvraj opened up on his struggles on Sania Mirza's YouTube show, 'Serving it Up with Sania'.

"I got to that space where my career had become a burden. So, I was not enjoying my game. It's a very thin line. I had a feeling that 'why am I playing cricket when I'm not enjoying it?' I was not feeling supported. I was not feeling respected. And I feel 'Why do I need to do this when I don't have it?" Yuvraj said.

"When the game has given me so much, I've given my best. So why am I lingering on to something that I'm not enjoying? Why do I need to play? To prove what? I can't do more than this, mentally or physically. It was hurting me, so I decided to stop. The day I decided to stop, I was myself again," he added.