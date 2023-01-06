Despite a string of poor results, former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has backed skipper Babar Azam and the coaching staff. Pakistan failed to win a single Test match in 2022, and were whitewashed by England in a three-match Test series in December last year. While a lot has been said and written about the poor pitches, skipper Babar and head coach Saqlain Mushtaq have also drawn criticism from several current and former Pakistan players.

However, Inzamam feels that Babar has silenced his critics with the bat, adding that the star batter needs support, instead of criticism.

"There is no captaincy pressure on him, he is answering the critics with his bat. Captaincy is a hard thing, and you learn it with time. Babar is currently going through that phase. He needs our support at this time. The more confidence the captain gets, the better decisions he takes. I don't think he should be replaced," Inzamam was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan during an event.

Inzamam also threw his weight behind former teammates Saqlain and Mohammad Yousuf (batting coach), adding that the pair has done well despite ups and downs.

"There are ups and downs in the performance of the team, but Saqlain Mushtaq and Mohammad Yousuf have done a good job," added Inzamam.

Inzamam's comments come after the newly appointed chairman of PCB management committee, Najam Sethi, had announced that the board will be hiring foreign coaches soon.

The two-match Test series between Pakistan and New Zealand also ended in a 0-0 draw.

