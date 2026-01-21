Getting the captain's armband right before the playoffs isn't a situation any player wishes for. Yet Joburg Super Kings' James Vince finds himself exactly there as the team prepares for the SA20 Season 4 Eliminator against Paarl Royals in Centurion on January 22. First, Faf du Plessis was ruled out with a thumb injury, and then Donovan Ferreira followed with a shoulder injury. Enter, Super Kings' third captain of the season - Vince. The Super Kings' season has been wobbly as well. They won their first three matches, then lost four, while two games were washed out. Had it not been for a win against the Paarl Royals in their previous fixture (under Vince's captaincy), the Super Kings might well have missed out on a playoff berth.

The challenges are clear, and Vince wants to bank on the team's attitude. "Lost Faf and then Donovan as well. The attitude and the fight from the lads has been amazing," Vince said ahead of the match.

"Faf has been such an important part of the franchise. This happens in sport. The performance in the last game (against the Royals) was a great effort to keep us alive in this competition."

Beating Paarl in their last match gives Vince added confidence. "There's a lot of confidence in the team that tomorrow, one or two of us can hopefully put our hands up and produce a match-winning performance. We know in T20 cricket, it only takes one or two guys to have a day out. As long as we are all thinking that way, we believe we'll get the job done," he said.

"It's nice coming into this game on the back of a win against the same opposition, but it's a new game and we'll be met with new conditions. What happened in Paarl a few days ago gives us a bit of confidence, but we will have to make some adjustments for this different challenge."