 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Plays Cricket With Kapil Dev And Mohammad Azharuddin

Updated: 22 February 2018 14:51 IST

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's children were also seen in action.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Plays Cricket With Kapil Dev And Mohammad Azharuddin
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau playing cricket along with his children. © NDTV

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was seen on Thursday playing cricket along with his children in Delhi on the sidelines of his visit to India. In a video tweeted by news agency ANI, Mr Trudeau was seen juggling a cricket bat while walking on the pitch before giving away the bat to one of his children. Former India captains Kapil Dev and Mohammad Azharuddin were also present at the ground. ANI tweeted the video and captioned it as, "#WATCH: Canadian Prime Minister #JustinTrudeau along with his children at a cricket ground in #Delhi. Former Indian captains Kapil Dev & Mohd Azharuddin also present."

The Canadian Prime Minister and his family arrived in Delhi on Saturday and were received by Minister of State for Agriculture Gajendra Singh and Indian Ambassador to Canada Vikas Swarup. Mr Trudeau will hold bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the capital on Friday, February 23, during which the two leaders are expected to focus on trade, defence, civil nuclear cooperation, space, tackling climate change energy and education.

Mr Trudeau, who is accompanied by wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and three children - Ella-Grace, Xavier and Hadrien and a delegation of ministers, visited Amritsar on Wednesday.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh met Mr Trudeau in Amritsar for a one-on-one meeting. Mr Trudeau along with his family also visited the Golden Temple.

Topics : Kapil Dev Mohammad Azharuddin Cricket
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was seen playing cricket
  • Mr Trudeau was playing cricket along with his children
  • The Canadian Prime Minister and his family arrived in Delhi on Saturday
Related Articles
India vs South Africa: Time To Stop Comparing Hardik Pandya With Kapil Dev, Says Roger Binny
India vs South Africa: Time To Stop Comparing Hardik Pandya With Kapil Dev, Says Roger Binny
Comparing Hardik Pandya To Kapil Dev Not Advisable, Says Mohammed Azharuddin
Comparing Hardik Pandya To Kapil Dev Not Advisable, Says Mohammed Azharuddin
If Hardik Pandya Makes Silly Mistakes, Don
If Hardik Pandya Makes Silly Mistakes, Don't Compare Him With Me: Kapil Dev
Hardik Pandya Nowhere Near Kapil Dev Yet, Says This Former India Bowler
Hardik Pandya Nowhere Near Kapil Dev Yet, Says This Former India Bowler
India vs South Africa: Time Will Tell If Hardik Pandya Can Become A Genuine All-Rounder, Says Kapil Dev
India vs South Africa: Time Will Tell If Hardik Pandya Can Become A Genuine All-Rounder, Says Kapil Dev
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 14 February 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.