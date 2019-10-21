Canada Wicketkeeper Hamza Tariq Warned For Provocative Send Off

Canada's wicketkeeper-batsman Hamza Tariq has received an official warning and one demerit point from the International Cricket Council after being found guilty of breaching Code of Conduct in the ongoing T20 World Cup Qualifiers. The incident happened during the Group B match between Canada and Jersey in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. In the seventh over of Jersey's innings, Tariq abused dismissed batsman Nick Greenwood, which in the view of the on-field umpires, could have provoked a reaction from the Jersey player.

Tariq was found to have violated Article 2.5 of the Code, which relates to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an international match".

After the match, Tariq admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Jeff Crowe of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.