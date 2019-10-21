 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Canada Wicketkeeper Hamza Tariq Warned For Provocative Send Off

Updated: 21 October 2019 10:31 IST

Canada's wicketkeeper-batsman Hamza Tariq abused dismissed batsman Nick Greenwood, which in the view of the on-field umpires, could have provoked a reaction from the Jersey player.

Canada Wicketkeeper Hamza Tariq Warned For Provocative Send Off
Hamza Tariq admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Jeff Crowe. © AFP

Canada's wicketkeeper-batsman Hamza Tariq has received an official warning and one demerit point from the International Cricket Council after being found guilty of breaching Code of Conduct in the ongoing T20 World Cup Qualifiers. The incident happened during the Group B match between Canada and Jersey in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. In the seventh over of Jersey's innings, Tariq abused dismissed batsman Nick Greenwood, which in the view of the on-field umpires, could have provoked a reaction from the Jersey player.

Tariq was found to have violated Article 2.5 of the Code, which relates to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an international match".

After the match, Tariq admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Jeff Crowe of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Canada Canada Cricket Team Hamza Tariq Cricket
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Canada wicketkeeper-batsman Hamza Tariq has received an official warning
  • He was found guilty of breaching ICC Code of Conduct
  • Tariq abused dismissed batsman Nick Greenwood in T20 World Cup Qualifiers
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 104
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 15 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.