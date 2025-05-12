The reports of Virat Kohli's Test retirement left all the cricket fans utterly stunned. Days after the news of Rohit Sharma's retirement, reports emerged stating that the star India batter is also looking to hang his boots in the longest format of the game. Kohli, who has played 123 matches and scored 9,230 runs, has taken Indian Test cricket to new heights with his charismatic leadership and aggressive batting. As India will begin their 2025-27 cycle of World Test Championship against England in June, Kohli's presence will be crucial, especially Rohit's retirement.

Amid the reports of Kohli bowing out, an old video of him resurfaced on social media, where he was seen talking about the importance of Test cricket in his life.

"You need to be honest with yourself. I mean, you know, Test cricket is tough. I mean, even when you're one of the top teams in the world or probably the best test team in the world over the last few years, you can still go into a space where you probably don't want it. You know, at certain stages, you feel like, for five days, do I want to do this again? So you really need to be absolutely honest with yourself. Are you ready for the hard grind? Are you ready to wake up on day three when things are absolutely stacked up against you, when you know that you are in trouble? You know, as a batting unit, are you going out there to get that 100 or get that 150 for your team? You know it's going to be tough. You probably have to do it for five, six hours over a period of two days. Are you strong enough to do that? If you told me I had to walk away from this game tomorrow, I can walk away without any regrets," Kohli said on Sky Sports.

What Test cricket means to Virat Kohli pic.twitter.com/Db1NYletyK — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) May 10, 2025

"The reason why I reach out to these guys is because I don't want them to waste probably months and years of my life that I wasted as a youngster still trying to figure things out when I found out the formula for success and what it means to compete at this level," he added.

While Kohli has not made any public statement on the matter, fans and former cricketers alike have flooded social media with messages of support, hoping the modern-day legend gives the format another stint. For now, Indian cricket waits - with bated breath.