Team India have been under the scanner after losing the World Test Championship (WTC) Final to Australia earlier this month. India captain Rohit Sharma has also been criticised for his defensive mindset after he opted to bowl in the final. After Australia handed India their second successive WTC Final defeat, the debate regarding Rohit's future as captain has been re-ignited. Speaking on the matter, former India opener Aakash Chopra said he is not sure whether Rohit will remain as captain after 2023.

"Rohit is a good captain, there is no doubt about that. Rohit is a good Test batter, there is no doubt about that as well, but will the future remain like this only - I am not 100% certain because you have reached the final in the last two cycles but haven't won even once, and age is not on his side, this is the reality. When you see the next two years, and another WTC cycle - 2025, Rohit Sharma could still be playing Test cricket if he really wants to play Test cricket. Six series is a lot of time," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

The cricketer-turned-commentator also urged the management to look for another option apart from Rohit to lead the Test team.

"Can the selectors, by the end of 2023, when you come back from South Africa, start thinking about the next WTC final? One year will remain. There will be five Test matches against England. Then you have to go to Australia, so should they look for a change? This is going to be an interesting one," he added.

India's first assignement for the 2023-25 WTC cycle will start next month in West Indies, where they will play two Tests.