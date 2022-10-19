The Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday issued a strong statement in response to Asia Cricket Council president Jay Shah's comments on Tuesday about the possibility of shifting the 2023 Asia Cup out of Pakistan, since India will not travel to the country. In it's statement PCB mentioned that it was "surprised and disappointed" at the comments made by Mr Shah and that such a step could impact Pakistan's participation in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup in India in 2023.

Mr Shah, who also secured a second straight term as BCCI's secretary on Tuesday, made the comment on the sidelines of the 91st BCCI Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Mumbai.

Here is the full statement issued by PCB:

“The PCB has noted with surprise and disappointment of yesterday's comments made by the ACC President Mr Jay Shah with regards to shifting of next year's Asia Cup to a neutral venue. The comments were made without any discussion or consultation with the Board of the Asian Cricket Council or the Pakistan Cricket Board (event host) and without any thoughts towards their long-term consequences and implications.

“After having presided over the ACC meeting during which Pakistan was awarded the ACC Asia Cup with an overwhelming support and response from the ACC Board Members, Mr Shah's statement of shifting of the ACC Asia Cup has clearly been made unilaterally. This is contrary to the philosophy and spirit for which the Asian Cricket Council was formed in September 1983 – a united Asian cricket body to safeguard the interests of the its Members and organise, develop, and promote the game of cricket in Asia.

“The overall impact of such statements have the potential to split the Asian and international cricketing communities, and can impact Pakistan's visit to India for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and future ICC Events in India in the 2024-2031 cycle.

“The PCB has to date not received any official communication or clarification from the ACC on the statement of the ACC President. As such, the PCB has now requested the Asian Cricket Council to convene an emergency meeting of its Board as soon as practically possible to discuss this important and sensitive matter.”

India had last toured Pakistan for a bilateral series in 2005-06 under the leadership of Rahul Dravid. India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral cricket series since 2012-13 when Pakistan had toured India for three T20Is and as many ODIs. Since then, both have just met in world events or Asia Cup.