Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh went on a rant during a video on his YouTube channel, lambasting ex-Pakistan cricketer Tanvir Ahmed. Harbhajan, unhappy with the way Tanvir has been targeting him on Pakistan TV channels, called him a 'tuccha insaan (petty human)' who lacks the respect that some of the other former Pakistan players have. The war of words between the two has now escalated, with Tanvir responding to Harbhajan's criticism on social media.

In a video shared on the internet, Tanvir called Harbhajan a two-faced person who urged Indian players not to shake hands with Pakistani counterparts, but himself sits in the same studio as them.

"You say you're doing commentary, but then you ask the broadcasters that you will ignore Usman Tariq. Tu dogla aadmi hai (You're a two-faced person). You tell Indian players not to shake hands with Pakistani players, yet you sit in commentary with Pakistani players. If you call yourself an honest man, you should have clearly said that you wouldn't stand with him, talk to him, or shake hands with him. Either don't do commentary with Pakistani players, or if you choose to do it, then be prepared to hear such criticism," Tanvir said in a video, which is going viral on social media.

Tanvir Ahmed reply to Harbhajan Singh:-



You are a double-faced person; you did a handshake with Usman Tariq, and you do commentary with Pakistani players but tell your Indian players to not shake hands with Pakistani players in the Asia Cup. I am respecting you this time, if… pic.twitter.com/1OAsNCTfx4 — Tejash (@Tejashyyyyy) February 14, 2026

Tanvir also slammed Harbhajan for his choice of words in the video. He asked the Turbanator to not repeat the same, else he would be forced to respond in similar language.

"You're accusing me of having no manners, but first look at yourself. You've played more cricket than I have, now tell me about your own manners. The words you used for me in your video, I have never spoken like that about you. And the things you said about me at the end of your video, this time I'm showing restraint and respect. But if you repeat this again, I won't stay quiet. I'll respond strongly and show you exactly what manners I have, or don't have. Keep that in mind," he added.