Australian cricket legend Brett Lee paid a beautiful tribute to the iconic Indian singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away on 12 April at the age of 92. Lee remains one of the few cricketers who had the privilege of working with Bhosle, the two famously collaborating on the track 'You're the One for Me' in 2007. The song remains fresh in the minds of cricket lovers in India, as such a crossover was never seen again. Taking to Instagram, Lee recalled his meeting with Bhosle and lauded her for being so humble despite her stardom.

"I had the pleasure of writing and recording You're the One for Me with Asha Bhosle back in 2006. It's something I'll always be incredibly grateful for. What stayed with me most wasn't just her extraordinary talent, but how kind and humble she was. For someone who had achieved so much in her life, she carried herself with such warmth and generosity," Lee wrote on Instagram.

"My thoughts are with her family and friends at this time. I feel very fortunate to have shared even a small moment with someone so special. There's no doubt her legacy will live on for generations to come," he added.

In his autobiography, My Life: Brett Lee, he opened up about the memorable collaboration, revealing that the music video for the song was filmed during his visit to India for the 2006 Champions Trophy. The cricketer even lent his voice to Hindi lines in the track, including "Haan, main tumhara hu, tumhara hi rahunga."

"I had great fun. I didn't tell any of my teammates what I was up to, when I went to shoot, I told them I was just going for a look through the streets. Four months after that whirlwind recording experience, I caught up with Asha when she visited Sydney to perform at the Opera House. She gave me her compilation album with a personally signed message. It will always be one of my treasures," Lee wrote in his book.

Lee also revealed that he wrote the lyrics for the song, which featured in the album Asha and Friends, in just about 30 minutes, an experience that helped him tap into a different creative side.

"I had to prove I could sing. I passed the test by doing a couple of songs in a room that had been booked in the team hotel. Shamir seemed happy with the result. I was told a song for the compilation would be chosen for me, there was only one thing I wanted to change," he recalled.

Describing his admiration for Bhosle, Lee wrote, "She is a lovely gentlewoman with a wonderful sense of humour. What a tremendous opportunity to work with an absolute legend. She was in her 70s, had sung thousands of songs for Bollywood films and released countless albums. She was the Aretha Franklin of Indian music."

Bhosle was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday and passed away on Sunday, marking the end of an era in Indian music.

WIth IANS Inputs

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