Brett Lee, Chris Lynn, and Shaun Marsh lead a star-studded Australia Champions line-up for the World Championship of Legends 2025, scheduled from July 18 to August 2 in UK. Joining this elite trio are Ben Cutting , Moises Henriques, Peter Siddle, Nathan Coulter-Nile, and D'Arcy Short—bringing together a perfect blend of experience, athleticism, and raw Australian grit. Lee is Australia's fourth-most successful bowler, with 310 wickets in 76 Test matches. He retired from Tests at the beginning of 2010 to prolong his career in the shorter forms. He has 380 wickets in 221 ODIs along with 28 T20I scalps from 25 matches. He finally retired from all international cricket in July 2012.

"Being part of WCL is an incredible opportunity to relive the adrenaline of top-level cricket. Representing Australia again, alongside some of the best mates , is something truly close to my heart. We're coming with intent—to entertain and to dominate," Brett Lee said.

Puneet Singh, Owner of Australia Champions, shared, "This is more than just a team—it's a statement. Australia Champions have been built with legends who defined generations. With Brett, Lynny, and Cutting leading the charge, we're bringing back the fierce Australian spirit to WCL. Expect fireworks, passion, and pure cricketing brilliance."

Sanctioned by the England & Wales Cricket Board, the World Championship of Legends is a premier global T20 league that brings together the sport's most iconic names.

"Australia has always been a force in world cricket, and the WCL is proud to welcome back icons like Brett Lee and Chris Lynn. With a squad stacked with power hitters and fiery pacers, Australia Champions are set to be one of the most formidable teams this season," Harshit Tomar, Founder & CEO of the World Championship of Legends, said.

