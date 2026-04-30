In Coimbatore, 31-year-old Rithika is quietly scripting history - and smiling a little wider these days. She has emerged as India's first transwoman cricket umpire, a milestone not just for herself but for inclusivity in Indian sport. Today, Rithika officiates league matches across Salem, Namakkal and Coimbatore districts, besides presiding over fixtures organised by groups like Rotary Club and BNI in the textile hub. Calm on the field and firm in decision-making, she is steadily earning respect in a space that once seemed out of reach.

A diploma holder in mechanical engineering, Rithika's journey began far from the cricket field. Back in 2019, she worked as a BPO employee in Mohali, Punjab, then known as Muthuraj. It was during this time, while watching Indian Premier League matches, that her fascination for umpiring took root.

Determined to pursue this passion, she returned to her hometown Salem. There, a turning point awaited. Guided by district umpiring official Jayaraman, she began preparing for umpiring exams.

Two years later, it was the chief umpire Jayaraman's wife who first identified her different gender identity - prompting a deeply personal conversation. It was then that Rithika opened up about having long hidden her identity for the sake of her career. Learning this, Jayaraman not only accepted her truth but encouraged her to first strengthen her qualifications and confidence in umpiring before transitioning.

That support proved crucial. Rithika stayed the course, qualified, and eventually embraced her identity fully.

Her debut as a transwoman umpire in 2024 in Coimbatore, however, was far from smooth. Despite holding an official role, she was stopped at the stadium gates by security personnel and denied entry. Only after escalating the matter was she allowed in-nearly 45 minutes late. What could have broken her resolve instead strengthened it. Since then, acceptance has steadily followed.

Officials from the Coimbatore Cricket Association stood by her, ensuring she felt respected and secure on the field. Senior umpires and administrators extended guidance, while players began addressing her with dignity.

"Cricketers call me 'ma'am'. I am happy and grateful," Rithika said, acknowledging the growing acceptance within the cricketing fraternity.

Her ambitions now stretch far beyond district matches. She dreams of officiating at the state level, earning recognition from the Board of Control for Cricket in India, and one day stepping onto the grand stages of the IPL and international cricket.

Behind this inspiring journey lies a story of resilience. Raised by a single mother alongside six siblings under challenging circumstances, Rithika has faced personal loss and societal hurdles. Yet, she stands today not just as an umpire, but as a symbol of courage - breaking new ground for the third gender in cricket.

With every decision she signals on the field, Rithika isn't just adjudicating a game - she's redefining who gets to belong in it.

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