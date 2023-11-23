Bhilwara Kings will be up against Manipal Tigers in Match 6 of Legends League Cricket, 2023 on November 24 at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun, India. The match commences at 06:30 PM IST. Bhilwari Kings played two matches in the tournament so far, winning and losing one match each. The team, led by Irfan Pathan, suffered a three-run defeat in their last match against Gujarat Giants. Lendl Simmons' unbeaten 99 off 61 balls nearly saw the Kings chase down 173 runs, but they could only manage 169/7.

Manipal Tigers, on the other hand, have played only one match and picked up a 10-run victory against Gujarat Giants. Batting first, Manipal Tigers registered 173/8 in 20 overs. Parvinder Awana's terrific spell of 3/19 in four overs helped them restrict the opposition to 163/9 in 20 overs. Harbhajan Singh chipped in with a good spell as well (2/14 in four overs).

Pitch report

The average score by the team batting first in the last 10 matches at the venue is 168.

Pace or Spin?

The venue is suited for both Pacers and Spinners alike.

Weather report

The temperature at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium is predicted to be 24.09 degrees celsius and 29% humidity.

BK vs MT Fantasy 11 team

Wicket-keepers: Tillakaratne Dilshan, Robin Uthappa

Batters: Lendl Simmons, Solomon Mire, Hamilton Masakadza, Yusuf Pathan

All-rounders: Irfan Pathan, Anureet Singh

Bowlers: Parvinder Awana, Rahul Sharma, Harbhajan Singh

Captain: Irfan Pathan

Vice-captain: Lendl Simmons

BK vs MT Fantasy 11 Prediction: Top captain and vice-captain picks

Lendl Simmons: Bhilwara Kings batter Lendl Simmons has scored 110 runs in two matches of Legends League Cricket 2023 at a strike rate of 154.93. He has smashed one fifty and achieved the highest score of 99 not out.

Hamilton Masakadza: Manipal Tigers' Hamilton Masakadza has amassed 37 runs in one match and is the team's leading run-getter this season.

Anureet Singh:The Bhilwara Kings bowler has taken four wickets in two matches. Anureet Singh's best spell for this season is 4/29 and his average is 16.00.

Parvinder Awana: The bowler from Manipal Tigers has taken four wickets in one match so far at an average of 4.75. Parvinder Awana 4/19 is his top bowling show of Legends League Cricket 2023.

Bhilwara Kings vs Manipal Tigers head-to-head

Both teams have won one of the last two matches between each other.

Prediction

Manipal Tigers are predicted to emerge victorious in this match as they're unbeaten so far in the tournament.