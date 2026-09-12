Pakistan debutant Razaullah gave his side a fighting chance in the third Test against England, although his effort vent in vain. Pakistan, who had already lost the first two matches and were staring at a humiliating clean sweep, managed to post 449 before being bowled out on Day 3 of the third Test at Edgbaston. The pacer, playing his maiden Test, scored a brisk 81 off 63 balls, smashing four boundaries and nine sixes. His knock helped Pakistan set England a target of 130, ensuring that the match extended into Day 4. The Three Lions chased down the target with eight wickets in hand.

With England's bowlers leaking runs against Pakistan's tailenders, former England cricketers Alastair Cook, Michael Vaughan, and Jonathan Agnew did not hold back in their criticism.

"You can get done by the tail - it's very hard when people have the license and ability to hit sixes. What I saw was no plan; it got out of control. That's when you need the backroom staff and coaches to step up. I would have loved to have seen a message and some real leadership from the coaches," said Cook on the BBC Test Match Special.

Agnew agreed with Cook's assessment, saying England's bowlers appeared to have taken the Pakistan batters too lightly and paid the price as the tailenders made the most of the opportunity.

"You cannot and should not bowl like that to tailenders as soon as they come in. You have to set the tone when you're bowling against tailenders. Yes, you bowl aggressively, but in a controlled way. They are numbers nine and 10 for a reason. It was bitterly disappointing. Dan Lawrence is a part-time off-spinner, and he took the second new ball. If you're looking for any aspect of the day that is utterly bonkers, that is it," he said.

Even Vaughan gave a similar take and said, "We shouldn't be surprised by England; they've delivered tactically like this on a regular basis. I think they'll win this game, but they can't keep making mistakes like that. The basics of Test cricket generally work, and that's to hit the top of the stumps. It's a bit of a warning sign that this attack is very good, but they aren't the finished article just yet. Who are the characters in the team who are going to grab a hold of everyone and say, 'Right, I'm going to make a moment'. I didn't see it from anyone today," he said.

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