The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has released its latest list of centrally contracted players for the 2024-25 season, with notable exclusions sparking discussions within the cricketing community. Among the most surprising omissions is veteran batter Fakhar Zaman, who previously held a Category B contract. PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi addressed this decision at a press conference, citing fitness concerns as the primary reason behind Zaman's exclusion.

Naqvi also highlighted a recent social media incident involving Zaman, which contributed to the board's decision.

The controversy arose from a post on X, where Zaman openly criticised the PCB's decision to drop Babar Azam midway through Pakistan's Test series against England, a statement that did not sit well with the board.

"The tweet was an issue, but the bigger matter is his fitness. There is a show-cause notice pending against him, and we will see about that. He needs to prove his fitness. His viewpoint was appreciated in the Connection Camp, and I am grateful to him for that, but you cannot publicly comment on the selection committee's decisions. However, the bigger issue remains his fitness," said Naqvi at the press conference.

Fakhar Zaman last represented Pakistan during the T20 World Cup 2024, where the team suffered an early exit following losses to the USA and India. His absence from the central contract list, along with recent fitness and disciplinary concerns, signals a challenging phase in his career. The PCB's focus on discipline and fitness indicates that players are expected to meet higher standards this season.

The newly announced contracts for the 2024-25 season feature several emerging talents in Pakistan cricket, with multiple players receiving central contracts for the first time. This year's contracts reflect the PCB's strategy to promote fresh talent while retaining experienced players at the top levels.

Category A: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan

Advertisement

Category B: Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood

Category C: Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Shadab Khan

Category D: Aamir Jamal, Haseebullah, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Hurraira, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Usman Khan.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Advertisement