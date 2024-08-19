Pakistan's pace attack has taken a major hit just before their two-match Test series against Bangladesh at home. Fast bowler Aamir Jamal has been released from the squad due to ongoing fitness issues, further impacting Pakistan's lineup for the crucial series. Jamal, who suffered a back injury while playing County cricket in England earlier this year, was initially included in Pakistan's squad for the ICC World Test Championship series, pending a fitness clearance. However, the 28-year-old has not fully recovered from his back problem and has been sent to the National Cricket Academy in Lahore for rehabilitation.

With Jamal's departure, Pakistan's squad for the Test series, which begins on Wednesday, is now reduced to just 14 players. This follows the release of spinner Abrar Ahmed and top-order batter Kamran Ghulam over the weekend.

Pakistan will enter the first Test against Bangladesh with an all-pace attack, led by left-arm quick Shaheen Afridi and the returning Naseem Shah. The fast bowling lineup will also feature Khurram Shehzad and Mir Hamza.

Jamal was expected to contend for a spot in the final XI after his impressive debut against Australia earlier this year. His injury will now delay his opportunity to make a significant impact on the international stage.

Pakistan's stalwart batter Babar Azam is set to play at the number four spot in their upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh, sources informed Geo News on Thursday.

The sources told Geo News that Abdullah Shafiq's position in the team as an opener is "not under threat," and captain Shan Masood will bat at the number three spot.

Currently sitting sixth in the World Test Championship standings, Pakistan aims to secure a series victory against Bangladesh to enhance their chances of reaching next year's one-off final at Lord's.

Pakistan squad: Shan Masood (c), Saud Shakeel (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Afridi.

