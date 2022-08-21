Ending weeks of speculation on whether he would play the Big Bash League (BBL), Australia opening batter David Warner on Sunday signed a two-year deal with Sydney Thunder. Warner will join the Thunder after his international commitments end at the completion of January's Sydney Test and could be available for as many as five regular season matches - including the summer's second blockbuster Sydney Smash against the Sixers - and the finals.

The Thunder play the reigning champion Perth Scorchers at Sydney Showground Stadium on January 13, before matches at Blundstone Arena against the Hurricanes (January 15), Manuka Oval against the Renegades on January 19, the Sixers at the SCG on January 21 and the Stars at the MCG on January 25.

It will be the third time the swashbuckling opener has represented the Thunder Nation, having previously played just one game in both BBL|01 and BBL|03.

The veteran of 96 Tests, 133 ODI's and 91 T20 matches for Australia, said he was determined to give back to the game.

"I'm really excited to get back to the Big Bash with the club where I started. I care deeply about the game, and I am conscious that the conditions that I enjoy as a professional cricketer have largely come from other senior players who have come before me," said Warner in an official release.

"That is how the game is structured and I understand that my contribution to the future of the BBL will hopefully benefit the next generation of players long after I am retired," he added.

Promoted

Warner also said his family had influenced his decision to return to the BBL. "My 'girls' have told me that they'd love to watch me play at home and in the BBL," he said.

"It will be great for us to be a part of the BBL as a family, and it is something that I am really looking forward to sharing with them," he added.