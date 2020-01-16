 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Undergoes Sports Hernia Surgery In London

Updated: 16 January 2020 13:32 IST

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has undergone a sports hernia surgery in London and will begin his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) after returning to the country.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Undergoes Sports Hernia Surgery In London
Bhuvneshwar Kumar will begin his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. © Twitter

Injury-plagued Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has undergone a sports hernia surgery in London and will begin his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) after returning to the country, the BCCI said on Thursday. The Board did not specify any timeline for his recovery but it is learnt that he will return to action during the Indian Premier League (IPL), which is scheduled to start on March 29. Bhuvneshwar plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the T20 event. 

"Fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar travelled to London on 9th January and underwent a successful sports hernia surgery on 11th January. He was assisted by Team India physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar," read a statement from Board Secretary Jay Shah. 

"Bhuvneshwar will now return to India and commence his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru," it added. 

He was not named in the T20 squad for the upcoming tour of New Zealand due to the injury. 

The 29-year-old, who has played 21 Tests, 114 ODIs and 43 T20Is for India, missed the home ODI series against the West Indies days after returning to action against the same opposition in the T20 format.

Last year, Bhuvneshwar claimed 33 ODI wickets from 33 matches, while his 17 T20I appearances fetched him 18 scalps. 

Also, as reported by PTI on Wednesday, the BCCI said young batsman Prithvi Shaw has left for New Zealand to join the India A team after completing his rehabilitation for a shoulder injury. 

"Opening batsman Prithvi Shaw has completed his rehab at the NCA and has recovered from his left shoulder injury. He has been made available for selection for all formats of the game. Prithvi has left for New Zealand and will soon join India A," the Board statement read. 

The India A team is scheduled to play three one-dayers and two unofficial Tests during the tour, starting January 22. 

The senior India team's tour of New Zealand comprises five T20 Internationals, three ODIs and two Test matches. This series begins on January 24. 

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Bhuvneshwar Kumar Singh Bhuvneshwar Kumar India India Cricket Team Cricket Prithvi Shaw
Get the latest India vs Australia 2020 news, check out the India vs Australia 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Australia 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Bhuvneshwar Kumar has undergone a sports hernia surgery in London
  • He will begin his rehabilitation at the NCA in Bengaluru
  • The Board did not specify any timeline for his recovery
Related Articles
"World T20 9 Months Away, First Thing Is Getting Fit": Bhuvneshwar Kumar
"World T20 9 Months Away, First Thing Is Getting Fit": Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya Refused To Go To NCA: Report
Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya Refused To Go To NCA: Report
India vs West Indies: Shardul Thakur Confirmed As Bhuvneshwar Kumar
India vs West Indies: Shardul Thakur Confirmed As Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Replacement For ODI Series
India vs West Indies: Shardul Thakur Replaces Injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar For ODI Series Against West Indies
India vs West Indies: Shardul Thakur Replaces Injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar For ODI Series Against West Indies
Jasprit Bumrah To Bowl At India Stars In Net Session As Part Of Rehabilitation Programme
Jasprit Bumrah To Bowl At India Stars In Net Session As Part Of Rehabilitation Programme
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 New Zealand New Zealand 112
3 South Africa South Africa 102
4 England England 102
5 Australia Australia 102
Last updated on: 08 January 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.