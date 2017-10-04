Bhuvneshwar Kumar Finally Reveals Mystery Girl's Photo From Dinner Date Almost 5 Months Ago

On May 11, cricketer Bhuvneshwar Kumar posted a cropped picture of him on Instagram and captioned it as 'dinner date, full pic soon'. There were rumours then of him dating Telugu and Bengali film actor Anusmriti Sarkar.

Yesterday, after almost four months, he posted the complete picture with Nupur Nagar and wrote: "Here's the better half of the picture @nupurnagar." As soon as he posted the photograph, people started congratulating him and commenting on how the two look good together.

