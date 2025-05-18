As the cricket world still comes to terms with Virat Kohli's decision to quit Test cricket, some of the biggest personalities in the sport have called for the cricketing great to be honoured with the 'Bharat Ratna'. Virat dropped a bomb about his decision to say goodbye to the longest format of the game ahead of the squad selection for the England tour. The iconic batter, who is widely credited for brething fresh life into Test cricket, didn't even get to feature in a farewell match, much to the disappointment of his fans.

Suresh Raina, former India and Chennai Super Kings cricketer, has urged the the Indian government to honour Virat with the Bharat Ratna. He also wrote to the Board of Conrol for Cricket in India (BCCI) to organise a retirement match for the batter in Delhi, his hometown.

"I feel the Indian government should award him the Bharat Ratna because he has achieved so many things for India," he said on Star Sports.

Kohli, who scored 9230 runs in 123 appearances for India in Tests, hit 30 centuries and 31 fifties over the course of his career in the whites. There were hopes that the 36-year-old would continue his exploits with the bat in England but his career took a drastic turn.

Raina, hence, wants Kohli to at least get a farewell match in Delhi.

"I also feel he should be given a retirement match in Delhi. His family and coach would have been there to support him. After doing so much for the country, you communicate with him because he deserves a retirement match," he said.

Fans Ask Virat Kohli To 'Review' Test Retirement Call

With spectators eagerly awaiting today's clash between Royal Challengers Bangaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders, which was washed out due to rain, several cricket fans expressed feelings on Virat Kohli announcing retirement from the Tests.

Many of them said the former India skipper should review his decision to retire from Test cricket.

"Virat Kohli should take back his decision to retire from Test cricket," Manoj, a cricket fan from Odisha said.

Cricket fans were also seen buying Virat Kohli's Test merchandise, jersey number 18, ahead of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders match, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

With ANI Inputs