Aided by Yogendra Bhadoria's quick-fire half-century and a four-wicket haul by Radhika Prasad, India thrashed England by 79 runs to lift the Physically Disabled Champions Trophy on Tuesday. India posted a fighting 197/4 in 20 overs and then bowled England out for 118. The title clash saw some fine batting from Bhadoria, who dominated the England attack to score 73 runs off just 40 balls, including four boundaries and five sixes at a strike rate of 182.50. Prasad then led the charge with the ball, returning figures of 4/19 in 3.2 overs to demolish the opponents, while Vikrant Keni took 2/15 in his miserly three-over spell. Ravindra Sante kept up the pressure to grab two wickets for 24 runs in his four overs.

"Leading this incredible team to victory in the PD Champions Trophy is the proudest moment of my career. Our journey through the playoffs shows the depth of talent and fighting spirit in this team," said Keni.

"Each player has contributed significantly to this achievement. This trophy belongs not just to us, but to every differently-abled person who has ever dreamed of playing cricket for India." Head coach Rohit Jalani attributed the win to the players quickly getting used to the environment and the challenges the opponents threw at them.

"The boys showed tremendous character throughout the tournament, adapting to different conditions and rising to every challenge. What makes this win special is not just the trophy, but the way our team played -- with heart, determination, and a spirit that truly represents the best of Indian cricket," said Jalani.